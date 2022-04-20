Joe Rogan roasts Stephen Colbert for being chummy with top Democrats: He enjoys being in the 'in-crowd'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcast giant Joe Rogan knocked "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert for palling around with top Democrats as a comedian.

On Tuesday's installment of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan spoke about how he had been "lucky" finding success in his career in various fields of work, insisting it would be "non-existent" if he was born in any other era besides being a stand-up comedian.

"You would have to be doing a late-night talk show," former MMA fighter and "JRE" guest Jake Shields told Rogan.

"They would never give me one!" Rogan exclaimed. "I'd guarantee you, they'd never give me one."

"Or you'd have to be like Stephen Colbert," Shields said, causing Rogan to audibly groan.

Shields later continued, "It's sad seeing like Stephen Colbert because I used to think that he was funny. And seeing him now is cringe."

"He's weird, right?" Rogan said.

Both Rogan and Shields railed against the CBS star for his infamous COVID vaccine song and dance from 2021 when Colbert performed alongside dancers in syringe costumes and cartoons of the vaccine.

"That was strange," Rogan said. "I want to be in a meeting when they pitched that… Like, where's the joke? I'd be like, 'Where's the joke? People are gonna watch this?'"

"Yeah, you wonder is the guy happy like that doing a job? Or does he just like the money?" Shields wondered. "I guess people get so attached to being famous and getting money, they'll do whatever it takes."

"I bet it's, for sure, very lucrative," Rogan responded. "He gets a lot of money. I bet he enjoys being the star of a show. He enjoys being on the ‘in,’ he's ‘in’ on the ‘in-crowd.’"

"He can hang out with Obama, probably. And Hillary and all these important people," Shields added.

The podcast host then pulled up the 2021 video of Colbert dancing and high-fiving with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., at an event in New York City, calling it "so strange."

"This is gonna go down in history, like, this time where – looking at all these people outside with a mask. This is like mass psychosis," Rogan said. "But meanwhile, Colbert doesn't have a mask on, which is very odd… He's a risk-taker. Look at him. He's a wild man."

"This is just humiliating," Shields reacted. "He can't enjoy doing this, I wouldn't think."

"Well, he might," Rogan said.