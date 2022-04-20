Americans weigh in: Should Biden run for reelection?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans in a Washington, D.C., suburb weighed in on whether they thought President Biden should run for reelection in 2024.

"No I don't think he should run for reelection," one woman, Frances, told Fox News in Alexandria, Virginia.

"He should set up another Democratic candidate who can take over where he's left off and be a centrist," she continued. "This group called the squad are off the rails and giving the Democratic Party a bad name."

But Allen disagreed.

"I think he should," Alan said "Has he got everything done that I wanted to se done? No, but he's a long way forward from where we're coming from."

Biden reportedly told former President Barack Obama that he plans to run for reelection, two unnamed sources told The Hill. One said Biden doesn't believe any other Democrat can beat former President Donald Trump.

It's long been debated whether Biden will run again in 2024. Several people in Alexandria, where roughly 80% voted for Biden in 2020, felt the 79-year-old president should not run again because of his age.

"I think he's doing a pretty good job right now considering his age, but the fact that I'm getting older myself, I know how it is," Beverly, a Democrat, told Fox News.

Another man that spoke to Fox News agreed.

"No, because he's incompetent," the man said. "I'm not political, but from what I see, he reminds me of someone who has dementia."

Others, like Frances, felt, the opportunity should go to someone else.

"No, I don't think he should run," one woman who voted for Biden in 2020 told Fox News. "I think he should give the opportunity to his vice president at this point."