Man named in Minneapolis mass shooter’s disturbing video speaks out

The man named in a disturbing video allegedly made by the prime suspect in Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Catholic church and school is speaking out and condemning the shooter’s "hateful and senseless act."

Brandon Herrera, a Second Amendment activist, YouTuber and Texas Republican congressional candidate, responded to being named in the shooter’s video in a statement emailed by his campaign to Fox News Digital.

Herrera said, "I'm horrified by this clearly hate-motivated attack on innocent children and disgusted that my name came out of this demon's mouth."

Herrera went on to say, "I meet thousands of people every year at SHOT Show in Las Vegas, but I don’t remember this individual at all, nor does anyone I was there with."

"Nonetheless, I am making myself fully available to the FBI and any other law enforcement agency that have questions," he added.

Herrera also mentioned that he is "coordinating with friends in law enforcement to see how my community and I can best support those families affected by this hateful and senseless act."

Authorities confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday that the suspected shooter who killed two school children during a Catholic mass in Minneapolis went by two names, Robin Westman and Robert Westman.

Westman is accused of fatally shooting two children and injuring 17 others at Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday morning. Police say Westman is deceased, likely of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A disturbing video posted by a person using the name Robin Westman was deleted from YouTube after the shooting, showing handwritten pages of a notebook, bullets, weapons with messages painted on them, and commentary from whoever filmed them. The authenticity of the clip has not been confirmed by authorities.

During the video, the person filming commented, "Brandon Herrera for president. Yeah, I met Brandon Herrera at SHOT Show last year and he and I had a conversation, a brief conversation, we agreed on a lot of things, so y’all should vote for Brandon Herrera for president."

SHOT Show, which is an acronym for "Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Trade Show," is an annual trade show held in Las Vegas.

Mark Oliva, a spokesperson for NSSF, which owns and operates SHOT Show, told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement that though Westman claimed to have attended SHOT Show, "NSSF has verified that the murderer’s name is not among any of the attendees at SHOT Show in 2024, or any year prior."

Oliva said that "only those registered are allowed entry into SHOT Show and the trade show is not open to the public."

Herrera, who also goes by the moniker "TheAKGuy" on X, also responded to the tragedy on social media, saying, "I will not, nor will I ever say the name of the gutless coward who decided to take the lives of innocent people in Minneapolis today."

"My heart goes out to the family of those affected, but to the shooter, I have one thing to say in response. F--- you. Burn in hell," wrote Herrera.