Multiple deputies shot in incident near Virginia, North Carolina border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple deputies were shot in Pittsylvania County, Virginia on Wednesday evening.



The shooting was confirmed by Rep. John McGuire, R-Va., on social media.



2 PENNSYLVANIA STATE TROOPERS SHOT IN 'ACTIVE' SCENE

"My thoughts and prayers are with the deputies who were shot in Pittsylvania County, as well as their families," McGuire said in a post on X. "We are closely following the situation and keeping everyone affected in our hearts during this difficult time."

A large police presence remained at the scene late Wednesday in Gretna, near the border between North Carolina and Virginia.



Fox News Digital reached out to the Pittsylvania Sheriff's Office for more information, but has not yet heard back.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.