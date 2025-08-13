Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement

Multiple deputies shot in incident near Virginia, North Carolina border

Rep. John McGuire confirms officers wounded in Pittsylvania County incident

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published | Updated
Large police presence in Pittsylvania county as two deputies confirmed shot Video

Large police presence in Pittsylvania county as two deputies confirmed shot

Congressman confirms two deputies were shot in Pittsylvania County, Va., as a large police response remains at the scene. Credit: WFXR

Multiple deputies were shot in Pittsylvania County, Virginia on Wednesday evening.

The shooting was confirmed by Rep. John McGuire, R-Va., on social media.

Multiple deputies injured in Virginia incident

A large police presence surrounds a suspected incident where multiple deputies are confirmed to have been shot on Wednesday, August 13 in Pittsylvania, Virginia. (WFXR)

"My thoughts and prayers are with the deputies who were shot in Pittsylvania County, as well as their families," McGuire said in a post on X. "We are closely following the situation and keeping everyone affected in our hearts during this difficult time."

A large police presence remained at the scene late Wednesday in Gretna, near the border between North Carolina and Virginia.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Pittsylvania Sheriff's Office for more information, but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com or to @JasmineSBaehr via X
