Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Fishermen discover body on Georgia river: police

Police did not identify the body and said it has been sent to the county medical examiner's office for an autopsy

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Judge Jeanine: There will be no Trump trial in Georgia before the 2024 election Video

Judge Jeanine: There will be no Trump trial in Georgia before the 2024 election

'The Five' co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro discusses details revealed during Hunter Biden's criminal trial and updates on Trump's legal battles in Georgia.

Two anglers fishing on the Chattahoochee River in Georgia discovered a body on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The Chattahoochee Hills Police Department said the men came across the body at about 5:30 p.m.

The fishermen called 911 to alert police of their discovery, and officers responded to the Campbellton Park Boat Ramp.

FORMER GEORGIA POLICE OFFICER CHARGED WITH TEEN GIRL'S MURDER REJECTS PLEA DEAL

A picture of a person fishing

Anglers found a body while fishing on the Chattahoochee River in Georgia, Wednesday. (iStock)

With the help of Chattahoochee Hills Fire Department and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, police were able to recover the body from the water.

GEORGIA MAN ALLEGEDLY BEAT GIRLFRIEND, KILLED BYSTANDER WHO ATTEMPTED TO INTERVENE IN FLORIDA

Campbellton-Park-Boat-Ramp-Map

Two anglers fishing on the Chattahoochee River in Georgia found the body near the Campbellton Park Boat Ramp. (Google Maps)

Police said the body will be taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Chattahoochee Hills Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment and additional information.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.