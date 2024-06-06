Fishermen discover body on Georgia river: police

Two anglers fishing on the Chattahoochee River in Georgia discovered a body on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The Chattahoochee Hills Police Department said the men came across the body at about 5:30 p.m.

The fishermen called 911 to alert police of their discovery, and officers responded to the Campbellton Park Boat Ramp.

FORMER GEORGIA POLICE OFFICER CHARGED WITH TEEN GIRL'S MURDER REJECTS PLEA DEAL

With the help of Chattahoochee Hills Fire Department and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, police were able to recover the body from the water.

GEORGIA MAN ALLEGEDLY BEAT GIRLFRIEND, KILLED BYSTANDER WHO ATTEMPTED TO INTERVENE IN FLORIDA

Police said the body will be taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Chattahoochee Hills Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment and additional information.