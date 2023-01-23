Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

First victims identified following Monterey Park, California, mass shooting

Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office says My Nahn, 65, and Lilian Li, 63, among the dead

Greg Norman
Greg Norman | Fox News
California mass shooter's motive may have been a 'domestic dispute' Video

California mass shooter's motive may have been a 'domestic dispute'

Fox News' Christina Coleman on the latest from the shooting in Monterey Park, California as first victims identified 

The first of the 10 victims killed in a mass shooting at a California dance studio over the weekend during Lunar New Year celebrations have been identified. 

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office announced Monday that My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, are among those killed Saturday night at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park.

In a statement to Fox11 Los Angeles, Nhan's family described her as "a loving aunt, sister, daughter and friend."

"If you knew her, you knew her warm smile and kindness was contagious," the statement added.

CALIFORNIA DANCE STUDIO WHERE MASS SHOOTING HAPPENED SAYS ‘FESTIVE NIGHT’ WAS ‘TURNED INTO A TRAGEDY’ 

Police tape cordons off the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Police tape cordons off the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, on Sunday, Jan. 22. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

The other three women and five men have not yet been identified, but witnesses told Fox11 Los Angeles that one of the males was dance instructor Ming Wei Ma.

"He was an extremely respected, very beloved, very caring teacher, instructor, extremely kind human being, and he's very much missed by everyone in the Star Dance community," Eric Chen, a friend, told the station. 

The Coroner's Office, in a statement to Fox News Digital, said the remaining victims were one female in her 50s, two in their 60s, two men in their 60s and three in their 70s. Their names will be made public after notification of next of kin.

Huu Can Tran, 72, is suspected of wounding 10 others as well at the dance studio before being found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a van in Torrance the next day. 

Huu Can Tran, 72, was discovered dead on Sunday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Huu Can Tran, 72, was discovered dead on Sunday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

CALIFORNIA MAN WHO SAYS HE DISARMED MONTEREY PARK MASS SHOOTER REVEALS HE THOUGHT HE WAS ‘GOING TO DIE’ 

One survivor, identified by KABC as Shally, told the station she was dancing with her longtime friend and dance partner when the gunfire erupted, forcing them to hide under a table. 

Investigators are seen outside the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Investigators are seen outside the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, on Sunday, Jan. 22. (AP/Damian Dovarganes)

Shally said to KABC that her 62-year-old male friend was hit in the back and saved her during the shooting, which killed one additional friend. 

The motive for the mass shooting remains unclear. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.