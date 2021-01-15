First blizzard of the season hits the Midwest

The first blizzard of 2021 is cranking up across the Midwest, bringing widespread snow and strong winds.

Blizzard warnings are up where blowing snow and gusty winds sustained in excess of 35 mph could cause whiteout conditions throughout the day. Travel will be dangerous if not impossible.

High-wind warnings extend southward over a wide swath of the Central and Southern Plains.

These winds and dry conditions have elevated the fire danger, especially for sections of Colorado and Texas.

The storm will move into the East tomorrow and weaken with rain and snow for the Ohio and Tennessee Valley.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A second storm will form along the Mid Atlantic and move into the Northeast on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and snow across the North, especially across the higher elevations.

Next week, there will be the first big surge of Arctic air of the season, which will not only bring frigid temperatures but more chances at significant storms and wintry weather.