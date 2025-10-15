Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Pennsylvania

New surveillance video shows Pennsylvania governor's mansion arson attack

Cody Balmer pleaded guilty to attempted murder and terrorism charges, sentenced to 25-50 years in prison

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
New surveillance video shows Pennsylvania governor's mansion arson attack

New surveillance video released Tuesday shows an arsonist setting fire to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s mansion with flaming Molotov cocktails in April. (Credit: Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office)

New surveillance video released Tuesday shows an arsonist setting fire to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s mansion with flaming Molotov cocktails in April.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office shared the video shortly after suspect Cody Balmer pleaded guilty to all charges, including attempted murder, aggravated arson, burglary, terrorism and other related offenses. He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison.

Balmer set the fire at around 2 a.m. on April 13 after Shapiro and his family celebrated the first night of the Jewish holiday of Passover. Shapiro and his family were asleep at the time of the incident.

The video shows Balmer, 38, walking on the property and breaking one of the residence’s glass windows with a sledgehammer, officials said. He then threw a flaming Molotov cocktail inside, setting the mansion ablaze.

SUSPECT IN ARSON ATTACK AT PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR’S MANSION PLEADS GUILTY

Cody Balmer walks away after throwing a Molotov cocktail into Gov. Shapiro's mansion

The suspect, identified as Cody Balmer, is seen after breaking the first window to the governor's mansion and throwing a Molotov cocktail inside. (Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office )

Balmer uses the sledgehammer to break a second window and climb through to enter the residence, according to the video.

Suspect seen kicking door inside Gov. Shapiro's mansion

Officials said Cody Balmer tried unsuccessfully to break down a door that led to where Shapiro's family and guests slept. (Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office )

Balmer was seen striking multiple doors with the sledgehammer but was unable to break through. Officials said one of the doors led to where Shapiro’s family and guests slept.

Suspect sets fire to dining area with a second Molotov cocktail

The suspect, identified as Cody Balmer, is seen throwing a Molotov cocktail in the governor's mansion on April 13, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (Dauphin County District Attorney's Office via AP)

While still inside, Balmer is seen throwing a second Molotov cocktail into the dining area, igniting a second fire before running out of the residence through an exit door.

Gov. Shapiro's residence ablaze as a suspect walks away

Officials said Cody Balmer was seen leaving the residence after setting it ablaze with two Molotov cocktails. (Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office )

TIMELINE OF THE PALISADES FIRE MANHUNT: FROM ALLEGED MIDNIGHT SPARK TO FLORIDA ARREST

Authorities said at the time of his arrest that "Balmer admitted to harboring hatred towards Governor Shapiro." He allegedly said he planned to attack Shapiro with his hammer if he were to find the governor in the mansion.

Fire aftermath at Pennsylvania Governor's Residence

The interior of the governor's mansion sustained extensive fire damage in the arson attack. (Commonwealth Media Services)

Shapiro spoke at a press conference Tuesday following Balmer’s guilty plea, calling for "real accountability for acts of political violence," while also asking the public to not "grow numb" to such actions.

Cody Balmer walking out of courthouse

Cody Balmer is seen leaving the Dauphin County Courthouse on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

"Sadly, as you know, our family is not the only ones to experience political violence, violence that is used to try and silence people or intimidate people," the governor said. "I think it's important that in this time of rising political violence, that none of us grow numb to it or accept this as the normal course of doing business for elected officials."
