New surveillance video shows Pennsylvania governor's mansion arson attack

New surveillance video released Tuesday shows an arsonist setting fire to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s mansion with flaming Molotov cocktails in April.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office shared the video shortly after suspect Cody Balmer pleaded guilty to all charges, including attempted murder, aggravated arson, burglary, terrorism and other related offenses. He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison.

Balmer set the fire at around 2 a.m. on April 13 after Shapiro and his family celebrated the first night of the Jewish holiday of Passover. Shapiro and his family were asleep at the time of the incident.

The video shows Balmer, 38, walking on the property and breaking one of the residence’s glass windows with a sledgehammer, officials said. He then threw a flaming Molotov cocktail inside, setting the mansion ablaze.

Balmer uses the sledgehammer to break a second window and climb through to enter the residence, according to the video.

Balmer was seen striking multiple doors with the sledgehammer but was unable to break through. Officials said one of the doors led to where Shapiro’s family and guests slept.

While still inside, Balmer is seen throwing a second Molotov cocktail into the dining area, igniting a second fire before running out of the residence through an exit door.

Authorities said at the time of his arrest that "Balmer admitted to harboring hatred towards Governor Shapiro." He allegedly said he planned to attack Shapiro with his hammer if he were to find the governor in the mansion.

Shapiro spoke at a press conference Tuesday following Balmer’s guilty plea, calling for "real accountability for acts of political violence," while also asking the public to not "grow numb" to such actions.

"Sadly, as you know, our family is not the only ones to experience political violence, violence that is used to try and silence people or intimidate people," the governor said. "I think it's important that in this time of rising political violence, that none of us grow numb to it or accept this as the normal course of doing business for elected officials."