Fire onboard USS Abraham Lincoln injures 9 sailors, Navy says

A fire that broke out onboard the Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has injured nine sailors.

The blaze erupted Tuesday morning and those affected are "reported to have suffered minor injuries and have been treated aboard the ship," according to a spokesperson from the Navy’s 3rd Fleet.

"The fire was quickly identified and extinguished through the crew’s fire-fighting efforts," the spokesperson added.

The USS Abraham Lincoln, which is part of the Navy’s 3rd Fleet based in San Diego, was "conducting routine operations approximately 30 miles off the coast of Southern California when the incident occurred," the Navy said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The USS Abraham Lincoln also will continue to operate in the region.