Fire onboard USS Abraham Lincoln injures 9 sailors, Navy says

Navy says aircraft carrier was operating off coast of Southern California

By Greg Norman | Fox News
A fire that broke out onboard the Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has injured nine sailors. 

The blaze erupted Tuesday morning and those affected are "reported to have suffered minor injuries and have been treated aboard the ship," according to a spokesperson from the Navy’s 3rd Fleet. 

"The fire was quickly identified and extinguished through the crew’s fire-fighting efforts," the spokesperson added. 

The USS Abraham Lincoln, which is part of the Navy’s 3rd Fleet based in San Diego, was "conducting routine operations approximately 30 miles off the coast of Southern California when the incident occurred," the Navy said. 

The USS Abraham Lincoln, front, and other warships sail in formation during a U.S.-Japan bilateral exercise at the Sea of Japan on April 13, 2022. (U.S. Navy via AP)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

This aerial photo released by the U.S. Navy shows the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln as it deploys from San Diego on Jan. 3, 2022.

This aerial photo released by the U.S. Navy shows the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln as it deploys from San Diego on Jan. 3, 2022. (Mass Communication Spc. 1st Class Robert S. Price/U.S. Navy via AP)

The USS Abraham Lincoln also will continue to operate in the region. 

