Los Angeles

Fire on ship docked at Port of Los Angeles prompts evacuation of crew, officials say

All 23 crew members were safely evacuated from the ship

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Cargo ship caught fire at Port of Los Angeles: officials Video

Cargo ship caught fire at Port of Los Angeles: officials

A cargo ship caught fire at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, forcing the crew to evacuate the ship, according to officials. (via KTTV)

A cargo ship caught fire at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro on Friday, forcing the crew to evacuate the ship, according to officials, who described the incident as a major emergency.

All 23 crew members were safely evacuated from the ship, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

The fire was observed on several levels of the ship. Hazardous materials were identified in the involved bays, and hazmat crews are monitoring air quality, the department said.

Cargo ship fire in California

All 23 crew members were safely evacuated from the ship. (KTTV)

An explosion was reported mid-deck at around 8 p.m. that affected power, including lights and crane operations on the ship.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene, according to officials.

Cargo ship fire

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene. (KTTV)

"First responders are actively responding to a fire on a container ship at the Port of Los Angeles," Mayor Karen Bass wrote on X. "LAFD continues fire-suppression efforts and is monitoring air quality. "
