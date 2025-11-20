Expand / Collapse search
US Fires

Fire erupts in US Capitol trolley system, at least 2 people receive medical attention

Underground transport tunnel connects Rayburn House and Capitol buildings as fire crews assess smoky conditions

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
DC firefighters respond to trolley electrical fire in Rayburn tunnel on Capitol Hill

DC firefighters respond to trolley electrical fire in Rayburn tunnel on Capitol Hill

Multiple people are being assessed after a fire broke out Thursday on a trolley in an underground tunnel connecting the congressional Rayburn and U.S. Capitol buildings in Washington, D.C.

At least two people are receiving medical treatment after a fire was reported Thursday afternoon in the trolley system connecting the Rayburn House and U.S. Capitol buildings.

The D.C. Fire and EMS Department confirmed crews responded to a small electrical fire atop the underground trolley, which was later extinguished. 

At least two patients are being medically evaluated, according to D.C. Fire.

The incident happened in a tunnel connecting to the U.S. Capitol, according to officials.

The incident happened in a tunnel connecting to the U.S. Capitol, according to officials. (D.C. Fire and EMS Department)

BLUE CITY SUSPECT WITH NUMEROUS PRIOR ARRESTS FEDERALLY CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SETTING WOMAN ABLAZE ON TRAIN

None of the passengers on the trolley were injured, officials said.

It is unclear who was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Firefighters are responding to an underground trolley fire in Washington, D.C.

Firefighters are responding to an underground trolley fire in Washington, D.C. (D.C. Fire and EMS Department)

AMERICA’S COMMUTERS UNDER SIEGE AS VIOLENT TRANSIT CRIMES ENDANGER BLUE CITIES 

Fire personnel are assessing smoke conditions, as of 5:10 p.m. local time.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Independence Avenue is closed in both directions between Washington Avenue, SW and Second Street, SE. 

"Use alternate routes to avoid this area," police wrote in a social media post.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released. (D.C. Fire and EMS Department)

The U.S. Capitol subway system is used to move lawmakers, aides and high-profile guests safely between government buildings.

Its three lines are operated and maintained by the Architect of the Capitol (AOC).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
