‘We’re trapped!’: Panicked 911 audio from South Carolina fire where judge’s husband leapt to safety

FIRST ON FOX: Harrowing 911 calls stemming from the October house fire that leveled the home of a South Carolina judge reveal her son telling dispatchers that four people were trapped on the second floor as flames engulfed the lower level — and not long before several explosions echoed through the exclusive waterfront community.

Initially, deputies labeled the fire "suspicious" even though detectives did not find any "obvious signs of criminal activity," according to an incident report also obtained by Fox News Digital. The house belonged to a prominent judge who had previously received "documented threats," and investigators also appeared worried about targeted attacks on the Jewish community.

"We're trapped," the caller said to a dispatcher early on. "Trapped inside the house!"

His 69-year-old wife, Judge Diane Goodstein, was outside walking her dogs when the fire broke out, but her family appeared to be unsure of her whereabouts. Her son could be heard telling her husband to call her while he was on the phone with 911.

Arnold Goodstein, the judge’s 81-year-old husband — a former state lawmaker and Vietnam War veteran who earned two Bronze Stars — jumped out a window to safety.

"I've broke my legs," he can be heard saying in the 911 audio. "Help!"

Several minutes later, his son, Arnold Goodstein II, told the dispatcher that the people still inside had escaped the burning building, but his father was injured.

"We jumped," he said. "He's 81. He hurt his leg."

And they weren't out of danger yet. The younger Goodstein and another man could be heard expressing concern that the flames would reach the home's propane tank.

"Get to the water, to just be safe," another voice said, possibly a first responder.

"I'm worried about the propane tank," the younger Goodstein replied.

"Oh, that s--- is gonna blow," the other man responded.

An incident report obtained by Fox News Digital mentions "several notable explosions" witnessed by residents and first responders.

Two other people also suffered injuries, but ultimately, everyone made it out alive.

More than a dozen other callers contacted 911 to report seeing smoke and flames from the surrounding neighborhood and nearby beaches.

Judge Goodstein has been on the bench since 1998. Earlier this year, she ruled against the Justice Department in a dispute over voter data with the South Carolina elections commission, but she was later overruled by a higher court.

Investigators later said that they found no evidence of arson.