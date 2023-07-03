Expand / Collapse search
U.S.
Published

Fire damages Phoenix homes as temperature hits 110 degrees

Nearly 100 firefighters were called to combat the AZ blaze

Associated Press
A series of fires seriously damaged at least three homes amid blistering tempeatures in eastern Phoenix on Friday and burned parts of several others after hot embers blew onto roofs and into trees.

There were no reports of injuries, and the cause was under investigation. Nearly 100 firefighters were deployed to combat the fires.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said they served as an ominous warning about the fire danger ahead of fireworks-fueled Fourth of July celebrations in extremely hot, dry conditions.

TIFFANY & CO. LANDMARK NYC LOCATION CATCHES FIRE REPORTEDLY DUE TO TRANSFORMER MALFUNCTION

"The hot embers get airborne and land on rooftops and start tree fires," McDade told ABC-15 in Phoenix. "We don’t know what started this, but it’s a great time to remind everybody this is going to be a very long, hot Fourth of July."

The temperature hit a high of 110 degrees Fahrenheit  at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Friday and should reach 115 F this weekend, the National Weather Service said.