Hurricanes
Fiona becomes post-tropical cyclone as tropical storms force advisories

Fiona hit the Atlantic Canada region, battering the area on Saturday

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Hurricane Fiona has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, but the tropical Atlantic remained extremely active on Saturday morning.

The National Hurricane Center issued advisories for Tropical Storms Gaston, Hermine and Ian.

Gaston was expected to become post-tropical later on Saturday, while Ian was expected to strengthen over the central Caribbean. 

Ian is expected to produce heavy rainfall, flash flooding and possible mudslides in areas of higher terrain and particularly over Jamaica and Cuba.

HURRICANE FIONA CHARGES PAST BERMUDA; CANADA TO SEE STORM IMPACTS

Tropical Storm Ian was expected to strengthen over the central Caribbean

Tropical Storm Ian was expected to strengthen over the central Caribbean (NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center)

The hurricane center said hurricane conditions were possible in the Cayman Islands early on Monday. 

It was expected to keep strengthening and hit Cuba early Tuesday as a hurricane and then southern Florida on Wednesday.

Georgina Scott surveys the damage on her street in Halifax as post tropical storm Fiona continues to batter the area on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.  Strong rains and winds lashed the Atlantic Canada region as Fiona closed in early Saturday as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone, and Canadian forecasters warned it could be one of the most severe storms in the country's history.  

Georgina Scott surveys the damage on her street in Halifax as post tropical storm Fiona continues to batter the area on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.  Strong rains and winds lashed the Atlantic Canada region as Fiona closed in early Saturday as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone, and Canadian forecasters warned it could be one of the most severe storms in the country's history.   (Darren Calabrese /The Canadian Press via AP)

It will approach the Florida peninsula at or near major hurricane strength, with the potential for significant impacts from storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall.

PUERTO RICO STILL OWES COMPANY $350 MILLION FOR RESTORING GRID IN 2017 AS IT FACES FRESH HURRICANE OUTAGES

A Canadian flag waves in the high winds in Dartmouth, N.S. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

A Canadian flag waves in the high winds in Dartmouth, N.S. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press via AP)

Fiona was centered over the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Saturday, located northeast of Nova Scotia.

Hurricane-force winds, surge and heavy rains continued to impact parts of Atlantic Canada. 

A motorcyclist rides past a structure turned on its side in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, in St. George, Bermuda, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. 

A motorcyclist rides past a structure turned on its side in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, in St. George, Bermuda, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.  (AP Photo/Akil Simmons)

Hurricane Fiona was a Category 4 storm when it hit Bermuda on Friday, but the island's national security minister said there had been no reports of major damage.

Fiona has been blamed for at least five deaths, including two in Puerto Rico, two in the Dominican Republic and one on the French island of Guadeloupe.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.