Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hurricanes
Published

Hurricane Fiona charges past Bermuda; Canada to see storm impacts

Meteorologists also watching Tropical Storm Gaston and Tropical Depression Nine

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Inside Hurricane Fiona: Saildrone video captures massive waves Video

Inside Hurricane Fiona: Saildrone video captures massive waves

Saildrone captured video from inside Category 4 Hurricane Fiona, with 50-foot waves and winds reaching 100 mph. (TMX)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hurricane Fiona is moving away from Bermuda early Friday. 

A hurricane warning for the island was downgraded to a tropical storm warning.

The National Hurricane Center said hurricane conditions were expected to begin in Atlantic Canada in the evening.

Hurricane and tropical storm warnings were in effect for the region.

HURRICANE FIONA BARRELS TOWARD BERMUDA, WARNINGS ISSUED

The Category 3 hurricane was moving north-northeastward near 25 mph, with its center expected to approach Nova Scotia and move into the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Saturday. 

Its maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph, with higher gusts. 

A man boards up a store in Hamilton on September 22, 2022.

A man boards up a store in Hamilton on September 22, 2022. (Photo by SEBASTIEN VUAGNAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center, with tropical-storm-force winds reaching 345 miles.

Swells generated by the hurricane are impacting the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, the southeastern U.S. coast and Bermuda.  

A palm tree stands in the wind in Church Bay, Bermuda, as Hurricane Fiona churned towards the Atlantic island as a powerful Category 4 storm on September 22, 2022. 

A palm tree stands in the wind in Church Bay, Bermuda, as Hurricane Fiona churned towards the Atlantic island as a powerful Category 4 storm on September 22, 2022.  (Photo by SEBASTIEN VUAGNAT/AFP via Getty Images)

BIDEN APPROVES PUERTO RICO DISASTER DECLARATION AFTER DEVASTATING HURRICANE FIONA IMPACT

"These swells will continue to spread northwestward across the western Atlantic toward the mid-Atlantic and northeast coasts of the United States and Atlantic Canada today. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the hurricane center said in an advisory.

Some slight weakening was forecast for Friday, but Fiona is expected to be a large and powerful post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds when it approaches and moves over Nova Scotia.

The outer bands of Hurricane Fiona have reached Bermuda 

The outer bands of Hurricane Fiona have reached Bermuda  (Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center)

The storm is expected to cross Labrador and the Labrador Sea on Sunday. 

This comes as the hurricane center also monitors Tropical Storm Gaston and Tropical Depression Nine. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gaston is moving east-southeastward, bringing tropical storm conditions and heavy rain to the western and central Azores.

Tropical Depression Nine formed in the central Caribbean.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.