Fetterman says he's proud to have ‘sedition-free’ Biden, Obama on campaign trail days before election

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman on Thursday said he is proud to join "sedition-free" President Biden and former President Obama during the days leading up to the midterm elections.

"I’m proud to be on the stage of two presidents that both won Pennsylvania," Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, told CBS News. "They are 100% sedition-free, and they reject extremism."

The remark appeared to be a dig at former President Trump, who many Democrats blame for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Trump will head to Pennsylvania over the weekend to stump for Fetterman's Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz and GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

OZ TOUTS SURPRISE ENDORSEMENT FROM FETTERMAN'S HOME PAPER, SAYS ‘THEY’VE HAD ENOUGH, TOO'

Biden and Obama will join Fetterman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro.

Fetterman and Oz appear to be locked in a tight race. A recent poll by Morning Call and Muhlenberg College revealed the pair are separated by 1 percentage point, with Fetterman holding a slight edge.

The poll came after a rocky debate performance by Fetterman in which he appeared to struggle.

On Thursday, Oprah Winfrey endorsed Fetterman over Oz.

The move was notable because Oz first came to prominence as a health expert on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" before he got his own talk show in 2009, which was produced by her company Harpo Productions. His show ended in January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ll tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons," Winfrey said during a virtual conversation with community leaders.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.