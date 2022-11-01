Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Fetterman and Oz separated by 1 point in race for Pennsylvania senator: Poll

The new poll took place over four days, including three directly following the first and only debate between the two candidates

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
PA Senate candidate Lt Gov John Fetterman holds a canvass kickoff Video

PA Senate candidate Lt Gov John Fetterman holds a canvass kickoff

PA Senate candidate Lt Gov John Fetterman holds a canvass kickoff

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has a 1-point lead over Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race, according to a recent poll.

Morning Call and Muhlenberg College released the poll on Tuesday, which was conducted over four days – three of which immediately followed the first and only debate between Fetterman and Oz.

Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz participate in a debate on Oct. 25 in Harrisburg, Penn.

Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz participate in a debate on Oct. 25 in Harrisburg, Penn. (NewsNation)

Although Fetterman has a lead of 1 percentage point, the poll results suggest his race against Oz is virtually a tie.

OZ TOUTS SURPRISE ENDORSEMENT FROM FETTERMAN'S HOME PAPER, SAYS ‘THEY’VE HAD ENOUGH TOO'

The survey also found Pennsylvania voters were closely divided in who they want to represent the state in the Senate but lean toward the state being run by a Democratic governor.

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman participates in a debate with his GOP challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz on Oct. 25, 2022, in Harrisburg, Penn.

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman participates in a debate with his GOP challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz on Oct. 25, 2022, in Harrisburg, Penn. (NewsNation)

The gubernatorial race between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano gives Shapiro a 14-point lead over his opponent.

The poll also found 53% of likely voters in the state disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job performance, which is mostly unchanged since September.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For the congressional races, Pennsylvania voters prefer Republican candidates over Democrats, 48% to 43%.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics