Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Oz touts surprise endorsement from Fetterman's home paper, says 'they've had enough too'

Oz remains locked with Fetterman as House races from Bethlehem to Beaver tighten

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Fetterman's hometown paper endorses Doctor Oz as the candidate reacts Video

Fetterman's hometown paper endorses Doctor Oz as the candidate reacts

Pennsylvania Republican senatorial candidate Mehmet Oz joins 'Hannity' with reaction.

Pennsylvania Republican Senatorial nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz responded to a surprise endorsement from the major newspaper in opponent John Fetterman's home county on Monday.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which shares heavily-Democratic Allegheny County with Fetterman's adopted hometown of Braddock, wrote that Fetterman's "lack of transparency" over his medical records is "troubling" and that it "suggests an impulse to conceal and a mistrust of the people."

The paper further torched the former mayor of the postindustrial Pittsburgh suburb as having "little experience in holding real jobs or facing the problems of working people."

In response, Oz said policies identical to Fetterman's are being employed in the Philadelphia area, where he lives, as murders and carjackings spike throughout Pennsylvania's largest city.

EVAN MCMULLIN PLEDGES NOT TO CAUCUS WITH DEMOCRATS IF ELECTED IN UTAH

Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz participate in a debate on October 25 in Harrisburg, PA.

Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz participate in a debate on October 25 in Harrisburg, PA. (NewsNation)

"I think what you witnessed during the debate was that John Fetterman can't defend his radical views. I don't think Barack Obama can either," he said, as the former president is scheduled to stump for Fetterman.

Oz called the Post-Gazette a "fabulous paper" that would not normally endorse a Republican. "But God bless them… they've had enough as well – they're a big paper in Pittsburgh."

The Republican noted there is no state north of North Carolina with a non-retiring Republican senator, adding that Pennsylvania has had at least one Republican senator most of his life.

For decades, centrist Arlen Specter – who changed parties twice – sat in the state's senior senate seat, while conservative firebrand Rick Santorum was a high-profile junior senator in the 1990s and 2000s, and the late Sen. John Heinz III – who died in a plane crash in 1991 – was another prominent GOP lawmaker in that chamber.

The current seat is being vacated by Sen. Pat Toomey, an Allentown Republican. Either Fetterman or Oz will become junior to Democrat Bob Casey Jr., son of the late governor who had been known for his Planned Parenthood v. Casey litigation.

ZELDIN CONDEMNS PAUL PELOSI ATTACK, CALLS FOR OVERHAUL IN HANDLING OF DISTURBED PERSONS

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., left, and Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., announce a deal on gun-control legislation, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., left, and Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., announce a deal on gun-control legislation, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C. (AP)

Oz later said Fetterman's policies line up very well with the main tenets of the far left, pointing again to Philadelphia's decades of blue rule:

"Fundamentally, if you're thinking more about protecting the criminals than the innocent, then the victims, which again Fetterman did, was to push against the other members of the parole board to get murderers out, because he's acknowledged if he had a magic wand, the one thing he'd want to do is get rid of life in prison for felony murder. This is just bizarre."

Under the liberal governance trifecta of Mayor James Kenney, a majority Democratic city council and Democratic District Attorney Lawrence Krasner, Philadelphia "is an unimaginable mess," Oz said.

DEMOCRATS HAVE BEEN WORKING ON AMERICAN ‘DECLINE BY DESIGN’ FOR 100 YEARS: COTTON

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 21:  Senator Bob Casey (D- PA) addresses supporters before former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for statewide Democratic candidates on September 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  Midterm election day is November 6th.  

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 21:  Senator Bob Casey (D- PA) addresses supporters before former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for statewide Democratic candidates on September 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  Midterm election day is November 6th.   ((Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images))

As Fox News host Sean Hannity noted, Pennsylvania's key races have tightened as of late. Oz is nearly tied or better versus Oz, Democratic Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro leads Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano by an RCP-average 7 points.

A key House race, the Allentown-centric 7th District is also home to a nearly tied race between Democratic incumbent Rep. Susan Wild and Republican businesswoman Lisa Scheller. A Muhlenberg College poll taken earlier this month has that race separated by one point.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just north of that district, the Pocono-centric 8th district originally home to President Biden and currently represented by Democrat Matt Cartwright is rated a "toss-up" by Cook Political Report.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and breaking news, and has covered the annual CPAC conference for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.