Dolton, Illinois mayor Tiffany Henyard, others hit with federal lawsuit over fight at meeting

The controversial mayor of Dolton, Illinois, and others were sued over a brawl that broke out during a heated township board meeting in January.

Lavell Redmond and Jedidiah Brown filed lawsuits against scandal-plagued Mayor Tiffany Henyard and several others. Both of the plaintiffs allege that the brawl constituted "retaliation for exercising" the rights to free speech, expression and association, court documents obtained by Fox32 show.

The violent brawl broke out after Brown, a well-known critic of Henyard, delivered scathing remarks directed at the "super mayor," which he concluded by saying "you gone, b----." This apparently angered Henyard’s boyfriend, Kamal Woods, who is also named as a defendant in both lawsuits.

Woods and Brown were seen throwing punches at each other in bystander video. Henyard also runs into the fray, but it is unclear whether she was participating in the fight or trying to break it up. However, she is accused of hitting Brown and Redmond with her microphone, according to both lawsuits.

Redmond alleges in his lawsuit that he tried to "mediate and prevent any physical altercation" before Woods got physical. According to the lawsuit, Redmond then punched Woods in an attempt to defend himself and Brown.

The South Holland Police Department and Thorton Township security are accused of failing to intervene in the violent brawl in both lawsuits.

The January brawl is far from Henyard’s first scandal. Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot found that Henyard engaged in a "systemic effort" to cover up overspending.

Lightfoot’s bombshell report stated that the city's credit card spending spiked to $779,638 in 2023, with little to no tracking. City credit cards were also used to pay for large trips to Las Vegas in both 2022 and 2023, and the report claims, "There is no evidence that any business development opportunities came to the village as a result of either of these two trips."

A few days prior to Lightfoot’s report, Henyard was found in contempt of court for stonewalling liquor licenses. The owners of St. Patrick’s restaurant and banquet hall accused Henyard of not signing their liquor license despite repeatedly promising to do so.

Danielle Wallace and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.


