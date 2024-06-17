New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted after campaign corruption investigation

A Manhattan grand jury has indicted New York Mayor Eric Adams on federal criminal charges, multiple sources familiar confirmed to Fox News. The details about the indictment remain under seal.

Multiple sources have confirmed to Fox News that the indictment could be unsealed as early as tomorrow.

The FBI and Department of Justice are declining to comment on the matter, and it is unclear who Adams has retained as his personal attorney.

Several people have already been raided in the orbit of the 63-year-old former NYPD captain.

In February, FBI agents raided the home of Winnie Greco, one of his top aides, in the Bronx. In November, feds swarmed the property of another aide, Cenk Ocal, a former Turkish airlines executive who joined the mayor's transition team. That same month, they visited Brianna Suggs, the mayor's chief fundraiser.

Rana Abbasova, another close aide, reportedly flipped on the mayor in May after scrutiny over his dealings with Turkish Airlines, according to the New York Times.

The FBI has reportedly been looking into whether Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign conspired with the Turkish government and other entities to raise funds.