Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City

New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted after campaign corruption investigation

In February, FBI agents raided the home of Winnie Greco, one of Adams' top aides, in the Bronx.

By Michael Ruiz , Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
FBI agents raid Bronx home of aide to NYC Mayor Eric Adams Video

FBI agents raid Bronx home of aide to NYC Mayor Eric Adams

FBI agents were seen entering the Pelham Bay home of Mayor Adams’ top aide Winnie Greco. (Credit: FNTV)

A Manhattan grand jury has indicted New York Mayor Eric Adams on federal criminal charges, multiple sources familiar confirmed to Fox News. The details about the indictment remain under seal.

Multiple sources have confirmed to Fox News that the indictment could be unsealed as early as tomorrow.

The FBI and Department of Justice are declining to comment on the matter, and it is unclear who Adams has retained as his personal attorney.

Several people have already been raided in the orbit of the 63-year-old former NYPD captain.

FBI RAIDS HOME OF NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS' CHIEF FUNDRAISER BRIANNA SUGGS, SOURCE SAYS

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on March 19, 2024.

Mayor Eric Adams attends a press conference as a NYPD officer says he was the ringleader of a campaign donation scheme to help the New York City mayor. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

In February, FBI agents raided the home of Winnie Greco, one of his top aides, in the Bronx. In November, feds swarmed the property of another aide, Cenk Ocal, a former Turkish airlines executive who joined the mayor's transition team. That same month, they visited Brianna Suggs, the mayor's chief fundraiser.

ADAMS OFFICE LASHES OUT AT FBI EMPLOYEE WHO MIGHT HAVE ‘IMPROPERLY LEAKED DETAILS’ OF CORRUPTION PROBE

Rana Abbasova, another close aide, reportedly flipped on the mayor in May after scrutiny over his dealings with Turkish Airlines, according to the New York Times.

New York Mayor Adams Makes Announcement Related To Gun Violence

New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a press conference on gun violence at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner on June 26, 2023, in New York City.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The FBI has reportedly been looking into whether Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign conspired with the Turkish government and other entities to raise funds.