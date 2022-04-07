Feds re-arrest Louisville suspect sprung from jail by BLM fund after attempt on mayoral candidate's life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An attempted murder suspect, initially sprung from jail through a BLM supported bail fund after allegedly targeting a Democratic mayoral candidate in Louisville, Kentucky, was taken into federal custody on Thursday.

Quintez Brown, a 22-year-old civil rights activist and former newspaper intern and columnist, is accused of entering the campaign headquarters of mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in Louisville on Valentine’s Day and opening fire in an attempt on the candidate’s life. No one was injured, but bullets grazed Greenberg’s sweater. Police arrested Brown 10 minutes later, allegedly finding a 9mm magazine in his pants pocket.

LOUISVILLE ACTIVIST ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER OF MAYORAL CANDIDATE PUSHED SOCIALISM, GUN CONTROL

But Black Lives Matter (BLM) Louisville shelled out $100,000 to cover his bail, and Brown was released two days after the shooting for home incarceration with an ankle monitor. In April, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted Brown on attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment charges, as several of Greenberg’s staffers were nearby at the time of the shooting.

Brown’s attorney, Rob Eggert, revealed Thursday that Brown was arrested Wednesday by federal officers in connection to a warrant that remains sealed. Brown was booked into the Grayson County Detention Center as a federal prisoner, according to the booking log.

It’s unclear what the new federal charges might be, but the Louisville Courier Journal, where Brown previously worked as an intern and columnist, reported that a federal grand jury had been weighing possible charges of using force to interfere with a candidate campaigning for elected office, as well as possible hate crimes. Greenberg is Jewish, and Brown is Black.

Brown attended a recruitment event days before the shooting at Greenberg's campaign headquarters for the Lion of Judah’s Louisville chapter, but the organization’s national president, based in Minneapolis, previously told Fox News Digital that Brown never joined and was not a member.

Lion of Judah National President Nasiy Nasir X, in a phone interview with Fox News Digital in February, also denied that the organization was in any way affiliated with the Black Hebrew Israelite (BHI) movement, which the Anti-Defamation Leagues defines as "a fringe religious movement that rejects widely accepted definitions of Judaism and asserts that people of color are the true children of Israel."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown previously appeared in a 2018 TV segment with MSNBC host Joy Reid covering a Washington, D.C., protest for gun control. He also has advocated for socialism in past writing, and as an MLK scholar at the University of Louisville was selected to visit California to meet former President Barack Obama.