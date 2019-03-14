Feds charge 5 from makeshift New Mexico compound, where 11 emaciated children were found, with terror, kidnapping offenses

The residents of a makeshift New Mexico compound -- where 11 emaciated children were found during an August raid -- were charged by federal authorities Wednesday with terror, kidnapping and firearms offenses.

“The indictment alleges that the defendants conspired to provide material support in preparation for violent attacks against federal law enforcement officers and members of the military,” Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers for the Department of Justice's National Security Division said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.