Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

U.S.

Federal judge blocks Trump admin deportation of 8 foreign nationals

Attorneys for the asylum seekers slam Trump proclamation as 'unlawful'

Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss has granted an "administrative stay" blocking the deportation of eight asylum seekers who face threats of violence in their home countries. 

The asylum seekers include a family of four fleeing the Taliban, a man who claims to have been jailed and tortured in Egypt over his political views, and a woman from Ecuador, where she says her police officer husband could possibly kill her, Politico reported. 

ICE agents arrest an illegal immigrant

ICE and ERO officers detaining one of 216 illegal immigrants who have been convicted of drug dealing or drug possession. Around 1.4 million illegal immigrants in the United States have deportation orders against them, a U.S. official said.  (Todd Packard, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) )

TRUMP FREEZES APPLICATIONS FOR BIDEN-ERA MIGRANT PROGRAMS AMID FRAUD, NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS

Attorneys representing the asylum seekers say that the Trump administration is breaking the law and not giving those with "credible fear" of persecution and violence the chance to obtain legal status.

Judge Moss, an Obama appointee, said that the court needs more information on the situation for these asylum seekers. He has given the Justice Department until Friday at midnight to provide more details on them, according to Politico.

gavel in a court room

Gavel on a table in a courtroom. (iStock)

‘RAMPANT’ ABUSE IN BLUE STATE MIGRANT SHELTER SYSTEM, SAYS FORMER DIRECTOR: ‘COLOSSAL MESS’

In their complaint, attorneys representing the asylum seekers argue that President Donald Trump’s proclamation on "Guaranteeing the States Protection Against Invasion" is "as unlawful as it is unprecedented."

President Donald Trump holds up a signed document

President Donald Trump holds a document on the day he issues executive orders and pardons for Jan. 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House, Jan. 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

The proclamation, which was issued on Jan. 20, cites health, public safety and national security risks as reasons for taking the action. Additionally, the proclamation says that the large number of migrants who have entered the U.S. illegally increases these risks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And the risks associated with these issues are greatly exacerbated when the number of aliens illegally crossing the southern border increases to levels that prevent actual operational control of the border."

It asserts that officials "do not have the ability to verify with certainty the criminal record of national security risks associated" with every individual crossing the border.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.