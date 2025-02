After being attacked by an immigrant rapist, Jon Fetherston, a former Massachusetts migrant shelter director, is blowing the whistle about the "rampant" abuse in the Massachusetts migrant shelter system, which he said is "just a big, colossal mess."

Fetherston, who served as the director of the Marlborough migrant shelter from 2023 to 2024, said that the amount of crime, domestic abuse and child neglect that takes place in the Massachusetts migrant shelter system is "mind-boggling." In an interview with Fox News Digital, Fetherston revealed that he was grabbed and attacked by a Haitian immigrant after he was confronted about raping and impregnating his own teenage daughter.

The Maine Wire first broke the story about the Haitian migrant, Ronald Joseph, 42, impregnating his then 13-year-old daughter. Joseph repeatedly raped and impregnated his daughter while staying at a government-funded migrant shelter at a Holiday Inn in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

A report by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities obtained by Fox News Digital says that after being informed he would lose access to his daughter, Joseph "got very agitated and started yelling" at Fetherston that "this was all his fault, and he was to blame."

Fetherston told Fox News Digital that as soon as Joseph heard he was losing custody of his daughter, he "reached across the table and grabbed me and got angry with me and started cursing and yelling and screaming and swinging at me because he realized what was happening."

"I'm going to be honest; the entire experience has shaken me to my core," said Fetherston.

He clarified that "it's not so much the lunging at me and swinging" but rather the conversation that jarred him the most.

"The conversation was probably the most jarring conversation I've ever had in my life," he said. "His justification for having sex with his daughter was — and he did say it through an interpreter; he didn't say it in English — that in his country — which his country of origin was Haiti — if a woman bled, meaning if she had her period, you could have sex with her and that was his justification for having sex with his daughter."

Rather than arresting Joseph immediately, Fetherston was directed by authorities to order the immigrant a Lyft ride to another shelter in Worcester County. Joseph was not arrested until eight months later when Marlborough police finally apprehended him earlier this month.

"The Marlborough police came and calmed him down and actually had me transfer him to another shelter," he explained. "I asked the Marlborough police like: ‘Why isn't he being arrested? He admitted to this. At least why aren't you just detaining him at the very least?’ And they're like: ‘We'll figure it all out.’ It took them eight months to figure it all out."

Though this case was particularly egregious, Fetherston said that "there is a lot of undocumented violence that goes on" and that rape, domestic violence, sex trafficking, drug dealing and other crimes are so commonplace in the Massachusetts shelter system that many incidents simply fall through the cracks.

"I will tell you, unfortunately, that it happens a lot," he said. "There were times when I was running the shelter that there probably should have been times when I should have done more reporting, you just didn't have the time to do it."

"It's just a big, colossal mess," Fetherston added. "I've been in public service most of my adult life, either through elective office or volunteering. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the migrant shelters would be the chaos that it is… It's a systematic problem, that there is chaos in these communities and the public has the right to know what is going on."

The former shelter director said that before quitting his job he brought his concerns about the widespread abuse to Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll — both Democrats — but neither gave him the time of day. Although Healey recently vowed to reform the shelter system and begin mandatory background checks on residents, Fetherston said there have yet to be any real changes.

Despite promises of reform, the legislature renewed shelter funding at $425 million through June with no new changes.

"People are frustrated from top to bottom," he said. "The governor has spent over $3.5 billion just of the taxpayers’ money just on the migrant hotels [and]… just last week the Senate and House passed [a bill] to fund this migrant program until July of this year, zero reform, zero mandatory checks."

"The governor says that all this stuff is coming," he concluded, "and ultimately, at the end, there was no reform put in the package. It was just the approval to fund the shelters through the end of July. So, there is no reform."