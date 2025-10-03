Federal agents nab 1,000+ illegal aliens in major Illinois sweep: ‘Making the state safe again’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Friday that federal agents arrested more than 1,000 illegal aliens in Illinois as part of Operation Midway Blitz, a sweeping crackdown on those who sought refuge under the state’s sanctuary policies.

The operation — led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Border Patrol — launched Sept. 8 in honor of Katie Abraham, who was killed in Illinois by a drunk driver later identified as illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol. The initiative was designed to take "the worst of the worst" off the streets of Chicago and other parts of the state, according to a press release from DHS.

"During Operation Midway Blitz, our brave DHS law enforcement has made more than 1,000 arrests across Illinois, including of pedophiles, child abusers, kidnappers, gang members and armed robbers," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

"Operation Midway Blitz is making Illinois safe again."

ICE OFFICERS IN ILLINOIS TARGETED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WHO USED 'VEHICLES AS WEAPONS,' OFFICIALS SAY

Federal authorities highlighted several of the criminals arrested during the operation, including:

Rafael Alberto Tolentino Martinez, an illegal alien from Mexico, who has been convicted of aggravated domestic battery against a 3-year-old child, according to DHS.

Pedro Avendano Andres, an illegal alien from Mexico, who has previously been arrested for domestic battery, aggravated battery and "causing a circumstance that would endanger a child," as noted in the release.

Aziz Kamal, a "deportable" lawful permanent resident, who has previously been charged with second-degree rape, indecent liberties and assault and has an arrest for a sex offender registration violation, according to DHS.

OPERATION MIDWAY BLITZ COMMANDER REBUTS PRITZKER’S ‘CRAZY RHETORIC,' WARNS IT COULD LEAD TO VIOLENCE

Marco Geronimo Ocampo, an illegal alien from Mexico, who has previously been arrested for armed robbery, sexual assault, kidnapping, property damage, domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia and has a conviction for criminal sexual abuse by force, according to the news release.

Mohamed Fagel, an illegal alien from Mauritania, who has previously been arrested for battery against a public official, robbery, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, according to DHS.

Erick Rios, an illegal alien and confirmed gang member of MS-13, who has multiple prior arrests, including violating a bail bond, criminal damage to property, mob action, consumption of liquor by a minor, a DUI and a final order of removal, DHS said.

Leonardo Jose Paredes Varela, an illegal alien with several prior arrests including domestic battery, assault, shoplifting and theft, according to the news release.

HUNDREDS OF FEDERAL AGENTS IN CHICAGO CARRY OUT OPERATION TARGETING SUSPECTED TREN DE ARAGUA GANG MEMBERS

Jesus Rafael Gonzalez-Teran, an illegal alien, who was arrested on charges of battery, assault and possession of controlled substances, according to DHS.

Ludwing Jeanpier Parra-Perez, an illegal alien and confirmed member of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, according to DHS.

Isaac Josue Rodriguez Arguelles, an illegal alien with previous charges for assault with a weapon, as noted in the release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier Friday, federal agents arrested more than a dozen protesters outside an ICE processing facility in Broadview, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem also said she and her staff were denied entry to a government building in Broadview when they stopped to use the restroom.