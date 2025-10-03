Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Homeland Security

Federal agents nab 1,000+ illegal aliens in major Illinois sweep: ‘Making the state safe again’

ICE and Border Patrol operation launched in September following Katie Abraham's death

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
close
Illinois congressional candidate leads protest outside ICE facility Video

Illinois congressional candidate leads protest outside ICE facility

U.S. House candidate Kat Abughazaleh spoke at a press conference outside an ICE facility Friday, weeks after a video of an ICE agent throwing her to the ground went viral. (Credit: WFLD - Oct. 3, 2025)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Friday that federal agents arrested more than 1,000 illegal aliens in Illinois as part of Operation Midway Blitz, a sweeping crackdown on those who sought refuge under the state’s sanctuary policies.

The operation — led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Border Patrol — launched Sept. 8 in honor of Katie Abraham, who was killed in Illinois by a drunk driver later identified as illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol. The initiative was designed to take "the worst of the worst" off the streets of Chicago and other parts of the state, according to a press release from DHS.

"During Operation Midway Blitz, our brave DHS law enforcement has made more than 1,000 arrests across Illinois, including of pedophiles, child abusers, kidnappers, gang members and armed robbers," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. 

"Operation Midway Blitz is making Illinois safe again." 

ICE OFFICERS IN ILLINOIS TARGETED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WHO USED 'VEHICLES AS WEAPONS,' OFFICIALS SAY

Federal authorities highlighted several of the criminals arrested during the operation, including:

Rafael Alberto Tolentino Martinez, an illegal alien from Mexico, was convicted of aggravated domestic battery against a 3-year-old child.

Rafael Alberto Tolentino Martinez, an illegal alien from Mexico who has been convicted of aggravated domestic battery against a 3-year-old child, according to DHS. (The Department of Homeland Security)

Rafael Alberto Tolentino Martinez, an illegal alien from Mexico, who has been convicted of aggravated domestic battery against a 3-year-old child, according to DHS.

Pedro Avendano Andres, an illegal alien from Mexico, has prior arrests for domestic battery, child endangerment, and aggravated battery.

Pedro Avendano Andres, an illegal alien from Mexico, has previously been arrested for domestic battery, aggravated battery and "causing a circumstance that would endanger a child," according to DHS. (The Department of Homeland Security)

Pedro Avendano Andres, an illegal alien from Mexico, who has previously been arrested for domestic battery, aggravated battery and "causing a circumstance that would endanger a child," as noted in the release.

Aziz Kamal DHS

Aziz Kamal, a "deportable" lawful permanent resident, has previously been charged with second-degree rape, indecent liberties and assault and has an arrest for a sex offender registration violation, according to DHS. (The Department of Homeland Security)

Aziz Kamal, a "deportable" lawful permanent resident, who has previously been charged with second-degree rape, indecent liberties and assault and has an arrest for a sex offender registration violation, according to DHS.

OPERATION MIDWAY BLITZ COMMANDER REBUTS PRITZKER’S ‘CRAZY RHETORIC,' WARNS IT COULD LEAD TO VIOLENCE

Marco Geronimo Ocampo, an illegal alien from Mexico, has prior arrests for domestic battery, armed robbery, drug possession, property damage, sexual assault, and kidnapping, along with a conviction for criminal sexual abuse by force.

Marco Geronimo Ocampo, an illegal alien from Mexico, has previously been arrested for armed robbery, sexual assault, kidnapping, property damage, domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia and has a conviction for criminal sexual abuse by force, according to the news release. (The Department of Homeland Security)

Marco Geronimo Ocampo, an illegal alien from Mexico, who has previously been arrested for armed robbery, sexual assault, kidnapping, property damage, domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia and has a conviction for criminal sexual abuse by force, according to the news release.

Mohamed Fagel, an illegal alien from Mauritania, has prior arrests for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, battery on a public official, and robbery.

Mohamed Fagel, an illegal alien from Mauritania, has previously been arrested for battery against a public official, robbery, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, according to DHS. (The Department of Homeland Security)

Mohamed Fagel, an illegal alien from Mauritania, who has previously been arrested for battery against a public official, robbery, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, according to DHS.

erick-rios DHS

Erick Rios, an illegal alien and confirmed gang member of MS-13, has multiple prior arrests, including violating a bail bond, criminal damage to property, mob action, consumption of liquor by a minor, a DUI and a final order of removal, DHS said. (The Department of Homeland Security)

Erick Rios, an illegal alien and confirmed gang member of MS-13, who has multiple prior arrests, including violating a bail bond, criminal damage to property, mob action, consumption of liquor by a minor, a DUI and a final order of removal, DHS said.

Leonardo Jose Paredes Varela, an illegal alien with multiple arrests for domestic battery, assault, theft, and shoplifting.

Leonardo Jose Paredes Varela, an illegal alien with multiple arrests for domestic battery, assault, theft and shoplifting, according to DHS. (The Department of Homeland Security)

Leonardo Jose Paredes Varela, an illegal alien with several prior arrests including domestic battery, assault, shoplifting and theft, according to the news release.

HUNDREDS OF FEDERAL AGENTS IN CHICAGO CARRY OUT OPERATION TARGETING SUSPECTED TREN DE ARAGUA GANG MEMBERS

Jesus Rafael Gonzalez-Teran, an illegal alien, was arrested on charges of battery, assault, and possession of controlled substances.

Jesus Rafael Gonzalez-Teran, an illegal alien, was arrested on charges of battery, assault and possession of controlled substances, DHS said. (The Department of Homeland Security)

Jesus Rafael Gonzalez-Teran, an illegal alien, who was arrested on charges of battery, assault and possession of controlled substances, according to DHS.

Ludwing Jeanpier Parra-Perez, an illegal alien and confirmed member of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Ludwing Jeanpier Parra-Perez, an illegal alien and confirmed member of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, DHS said. (The Department of Homeland Security)

Ludwing Jeanpier Parra-Perez, an illegal alien and confirmed member of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, according to DHS.

Isaac Josue Rodriguez Arguelles, an illegal alien previously charged with assault with a weapon.

Isaac Josue Rodriguez Arguelles, an illegal alien with previous charges for assault with a weapon, according to DHS. (The Department of Homeland Security)

Isaac Josue Rodriguez Arguelles, an illegal alien with previous charges for assault with a weapon, as noted in the release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Earlier Friday, federal agents arrested more than a dozen protesters outside an ICE processing facility in Broadview, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem also said she and her staff were denied entry to a government building in Broadview when they stopped to use the restroom.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Close modal

Continue