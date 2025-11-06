FBI warns of crooks posing as ICE to terrorize communities – former agent explains red flags

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is warning that criminals across several states are impersonating Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to rob, kidnap and assault unsuspecting victims.

In a bulletin posted last month, the bureau detailed several cases in which offenders identified themselves as immigration agents while wearing shirts or jackets marked with the ICE logo.

The Oct. 17 bulletin, first reported by WIRED and obtained by the transparency group Property of the People via a public-records request, describes multiple cases of criminals posing as ICE agents.

According to the FBI, victims have reported being threatened, robbed, kidnapped and even sexually assaulted by individuals posing as federal officers. Some of the incidents occurred in New York, Florida and North Carolina, the bulletin said.

"Due to the recent increase in ICE enforcement actions across the country, criminal actors are using ICE’s enhanced public profile and media coverage to their advantage to target vulnerable communities," the FBI said.

Officials say these impersonation scams are making it harder for communities to distinguish legitimate law enforcement operations from criminal activity — endangering both civilians and real officers. The FBI is urging local police departments to review identification protocols and reminding the public that impersonating a federal officer is a serious crime with significant penalties.

Retired FBI Special Agent Jason Pack, who spent more than two decades with the bureau, told Fox News Digital that the criminals behind these schemes are deliberately exploiting fear and confusion.

"Let’s be honest about these crooks," Pack said. "They are slicker than a boiled onion and about as trustworthy as a snake oil salesman. They hide behind fake badges and phony authority, hoping folks will be too scared to ask questions."

"That kind of behavior tears down public trust and puts real law enforcement officers in harm’s way," he continued. "Anyone caught pretending to be an officer should be prosecuted and put so far under the jail they’ll need sunlight mailed in, and I mean that in the most lawful sense."

Pack explained that real federal officers carry both a badge and photo credentials — and will always show them, especially in non-arrest situations.

"During my 21 years as an FBI agent, I always identified myself before any conversation began," he said. "In tactical situations where an agent’s face may be covered for safety, that agent still carries identification and will present it once the scene is secure. Real officers will never ask for money, gift cards or favors. They will not get upset if you ask to verify who they are. They want you to feel safe and know you’re dealing with the real thing."

Pack encouraged the public to stay calm and confirm an officer’s identity before cooperating.

"If you’re ever unsure, take a breath and double-check," he said. "Ask to see both a badge and a photo credential. Read the name and agency on the card. In most cases, there will also be a marked patrol car and a uniformed officer with the agents."

Pack said those concerned can also look up the local field office number for that agency and call to confirm.

"There are a lot of federal agents deployed throughout the country, so checking which field office they’re assigned to helps verify who they are," Pack said.

He added that citizens should never go anywhere alone with someone whose identity they haven’t verified — and should never hand over money or personal information.

"Trust your instincts and call 911 or your local police if something feels off," Pack said. "Real agents and officers will not be upset that you asked, they want everyone to be safe."

Pack said impersonation crimes don’t just endanger victims — they undermine confidence in legitimate law enforcement.

"Public trust is what keeps the bond strong between citizens and the people sworn to protect them," he said. "Every real officer I’ve ever known takes that responsibility to heart."

The FBI urges anyone approached by a supposed federal officer to check both a badge and credentials, look for marked vehicles, and contact the nearest field office or local police if anything seems suspicious.

The FBI acknowledged sharing information with law enforcement agencies but declined to discuss specific details from the bulletin.

"Our standard practice is to not comment on information we may share with our law enforcement partners," the FBI said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "However, we regularly share information to assist in protecting the communities we all serve. The FBI always encourages members of the public to be vigilant and report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement."

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE for comment.

