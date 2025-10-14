LISTEN: Man leaves disturbing voicemail for ICE agents: ‘Hope they’re doxxed’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Amid soaring assaults on federal law enforcement and following a recent shooting at a Dallas facility, a caller left a disturbing voicemail taunting immigration agents, saying he hopes "every one of those lawless c----" gets "doxxed one by one."

"You know, it’s always the bad guys who need masks, not the good ones," a male-sounding voice said in a voicemail recording obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I hope every one of those lawless c---- you call ICE agents get doxxed one by one, and they get the public shaming they deserve," he said.

This comes as assaults on ICE agents have risen by 1,000%, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

On Sept. 24, a gunman named Joshua Jahn, carrying rounds with the words "anti-ICE" written on them, allegedly opened fire on a facility in Dallas, killing two and injuring another.

The Dallas Observer reported that authorities found notes in Jahn’s home in which he referred to ICE agents as "people showing up to collect a dirty paycheck," and that he intended to "maximize lethality" against ICE personnel.

In a statement to Fox News Digital in response to the voicemail, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin blamed the rise in animosity against agents on rampant rhetoric "comparing ICE day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols," saying such rhetoric "has consequences."

"The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop," said McLaughlin.

"These type of threats against our brave ICE law enforcement officers and their families are disgusting. These officers risk their lives every day to arrest murderers, pedophiles, rapists, terrorists, and gang members from our communities," she said.

"The men and women of ICE and CBP are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, they just want to go home to their families at night."

DHS recently called on sanctuary politicians and the media to "tone down their rhetoric" in the face of surging assaults, doxxings and threats against agents and their families.

According to DHS, a Texas ICE officer’s spouse received a call saying, "I don’t know how you let your husband work for ICE, and you sleep at night. F--- you, f--- your family. I hope your kids get deported by accident. How do you sleep? F--- you."

The caller also said, "Did you hear what happened to the Nazis after World War II? Because it’s what’s going to happen to your family."

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, three women, Cynthia Raygoza, 37, Ashleigh Brown, 38, and Sandra Carmona Samane, 25, were indicted in September for livestreaming their pursuit of an ICE agent to his home and then posting the victim’s address on Instagram. Upon arriving at the law enforcement officer’s home, they began shouting "neighbor is ICE," "la migra lives here," and "ICE lives on your street and you should know."

Commenting on the indictment, Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said, "The conduct of these defendants are deeply offensive to law enforcement officers and their families. If you threaten, dox, or harm in any manner one of our agents or employees, you will face prosecution and prison time."