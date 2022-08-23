FBI seeks Denver 'Empty Promise Bandit' in string of Colorado bank robberies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is on the hunt for a serial bank robber dubbed the "Empty Promise Bandit," accused of holding up financial institutions in and around Denver, Colorado.

Police have released a series of images of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help identifying him.

He is described as a White male in his 30s, standing around 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a thin build and light hair that was buzzed short in recent surveillance photos.

The FBI says he is responsible for a string of bank robberies in the Metro Denver area, as well as an additional thwarted attempt.

OKLAHOMA WOMAN SLIPS OUT OF CUFFS, SHOOTS MAN AND DEPUTY FROM BACK OF POLICE CRUISER, VIDEO SHOWS

He has not been seen with any weapons so far, according to investigators, but he threatened to use one at least once.

The FBI released four pictures of him Tuesday.

In all of them, he is shown wearing dark sunglasses and T-shirts. Three show him in a gray hat, worn backwards and cocked to the side in two of them.

MOUNTED NYPD OFFICER CHASES DOWN ROBBERY SUSPECT IN TIMES SQUARE, VIDEO SHOWS

Denver police deferred questions to the FBI, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

NY TEEN RELEASED FROM CUSTODY AFTER BRAWLING WITH POLICE ON SUBWAY PLATFORM IN BLOODY VIDEO

There is a $2,000 reward for information in the case.

Last month, the Justice Department announced charges against two other Colorado men in connection with 10 armed bank robberies that took place in Denver between January and March 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They are accused of taking hostages at gunpoint and forcing bank workers to give them money, as well as a pair of armed carjackings.