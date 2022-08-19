Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Oklahoma woman slips out of cuffs, shoots man and deputy from back of police cruiser, video shows

Rachael Zion Clay is being held on $1M bond on a charge of shooting with intent to kill

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Oklahoma deputy and civilian shot by woman who escaped handcuffs Video

Oklahoma deputy and civilian shot by woman who escaped handcuffs

Shocking police video obtained by the Grady County Sheriff's Office / BODY CAMS+ /TMX shows a woman slipping out of her handcuffs, grabbing a police rifle and shooting out the back of a patrol car, injuring a deputy and a bystander.

Oklahoma authorities have released wild dash and bodycam video that shows a handcuffed woman retrieving a police rifle and firing it out of the back of a patrol car – striking a civilian and a deputy.

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wellness check at a home in Blanchard just before noon on Aug. 12. Deputies took a woman into custody, placed her in handcuffs and into the back of a marked SUV.

Video taken inside the vehicle shows her squirming in the backseat, slipping one hand out of her cuffs and fishing out the rifle.

She loads it, aims out the window and begins firing.

Rachael Zion Clay is being held on $1 million bond.

Rachael Zion Clay is being held on $1 million bond. (Grady County Sheriff's Office)

Officers’ bodycams recorded the civilian getting shot in the chest. A deputy also suffered a minor injury when a bullet grazed his head, according to authorities. The victims scrambled to take cover behind another law enforcement vehicle as they called in the incident. 

The wounded man’s son was also nearby and is seen running over and assisting with first aid as officers call for backup and an ambulance.

  • Rachael Zion Clay seen retrieving the rifle
    Image 1 of 3

    Oklahoma authorities have released wild dash and bodycam video that shows a handcuffed woman retrieving a police rifle and firing it out of the back of a patrol car – striking a civilian and a deputy. (Grady County Sheriff's Office / BODY CAMS+ /TMX)

  • Rachael Zion Clay seen loading the rifle
    Image 2 of 3

    Rachael Zion Clay allegedly wriggled out of handcuffs, grabbed a police rifle and opened fire from the back of a marked SUV. (Grady County Sheriff's Office / BODY CAMS+ /TMX)

  • Rachael Zion Clay seen firing the rifle
    Image 3 of 3

    The woman shot an officer and a civilian from the back of a police car.  (Grady County Sheriff's Office / BODY CAMS+ /TMX)

Both victims were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to authorities.

Police initially described the encounter as a barricade situation and eventually the suspect, Rachael Zion Clay, surrendered to authorities.

Jail records show she is being held at the Grady County jail on $1 million bond and a charge of "shooting with intent to kill."

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports