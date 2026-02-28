Trump tells Iranians the 'hour of your freedom is at hand' as US-Israel launch strikes against Iran

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump encouraged the Iranian people to take over their government once the United States and Israel finished "major combat operations" in Iran, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The U.S. and Israel launched the joint attack just after 9 a.m. local time in what the Pentagon has dubbed "Operation Epic Fury."

In video remarks posted to Truth Social, Trump addressed the Iranian people directly and told them to "seize control of [their] destiny."

"The hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take," Trump said. "This will be, probably, your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America's help, but you never got it. No President was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a President who is giving you what you want."

"America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force," Trump directed at Iranians. "Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach. This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass."

While Trump focused some of his message on empowering the people of Iran, he stated that the intent of the operation is to "defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," which he described as "vicious" and "very hard, terrible people."

Trump also said that while there may be American casualties as a result, the mission is "noble" as it is aimed at stopping a "wicked, radical dictatorship" from threatening American national security interests and destabilizing the Middle East.

"I do not make this statement lightly; the Iranian regime seeks to kill," he said. "The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties, that often happens in war. But we're doing this not for now. We're doing it for the future, and it is a noble mission."

TRUMP ADMIN RAMPS UP 'MAXIMUM PRESSURE' IRAN SANCTIONS AHEAD OF NEW ROUND OF NUCLEAR TALKS

Trump noted repeated failed attempts at negotiating a deal with Iran, accusing Tehran of rebuilding its nuclear program and calling it "the world's number-one state sponsor of terror."

"It has always been the policy of the United States, in particular my administration, that this terrorist regime can never have a nuclear weapon. I'll say it again. They can never have a nuclear weapon," he said.

TRUMP SAYS HE IS 'CONSIDERING' A LIMITED MILITARY STRIKE TO PRESSURE IRAN INTO NUCLEAR DEAL

The president vowed to destroy Iran’s missile infrastructure and annihilate its navy.

"It's a very simple message. They will never have a nuclear weapon. This regime will soon learn that no one should challenge the strength and might of the United States Armed Forces," Trump said.

He also called on members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Iran's armed forces and police to lay down their weapons and accept immunity or "face certain death."

The military operation comes hours after Trump told reporters Friday that he was "not happy" with the state of nuclear negotiations.

The two countries had been engaged in indirect talks, and Trump gave Iran a deadline of roughly 10 to 15 days on Feb. 19 to reach an agreement. During his State of the Union address, he emphasized that his push for a deal was backed by force.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has repeatedly warned of severe consequences for the Iranian regime if negotiations ultimately failed.

"It's been mass terror and we are not going to put up with it any longer," Trump said.