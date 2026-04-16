FBI receives DNA data from hair sample in Nancy Guthrie case: sources

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The FBI has received DNA evidence recovered from the Tucson, Arizona, home of Nancy Guthrie, including test results from a hair sample, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital.

A source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed that investigators had collected DNA, including hair, from Guthrie's home and shared it with the FBI. It was expected to undergo more advanced testing.

CeCe Moore, a leading investigative genetic genealogist at Parabon Nanolabs, said a hair sample is unlikely to be part of the mixed DNA sample investigators were having trouble with.



"Not after it is cleaned for contamination," she said. "They have that process in good shape, but it can take some time."

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A Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) spokesperson said that they've been "sharing a lot of things" with the FBI lab since the beginning of the Guthrie investigation.

"PCSD has worked with the FBI since the beginning of the Guthrie investigation. This is not new information," the department wrote on X. "The private lab we utilize in Florida continues to share information with the FBI lab & other partner labs across the country. DNA analysis remains ongoing."

Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said DNA recovered from the scene had not yet led police to a suspect in the Feb. 1 kidnapping of the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie .

Earlier in the investigation, the sheriff's department sent a sample to the FBI to check against its CODIS database. That came back without a hit, and authorities later ruled out a connection to the case. There was also another mixed, partial sample that was not strong enough to develop a profile suitable for CODIS.

More than 11 weeks after her disappearance, it remains unclear what answers that sample may be able to provide. Based on how long it’s taken, experts believe it is a complex mixture containing DNA from three or more people.

"I would assume it would be Nancy plus two or more unknowns," said Moore.

At least one of the contributions came from a male, authorities said previously.

Other DNA has already been processed. Blood on the front porch traced back to Guthrie. The lab also tested a suspicious glove recovered about two miles from her home, which authorities said appeared similar to those worn by a masked suspect on Guthrie’s Nest doorbell camera.

The glove provided no answers after it did not match any known criminals in the FBI’s CODIS database and did not match any other samples recovered inside the home.

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Investigators and the Guthrie family have repeatedly appealed to the public for help. There is a combined reward of more than $1.2 million in connection with the case — a million of it from the Guthrie family for their mother's recovery. The family has asked anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.