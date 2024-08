The FBI and state police on Wednesday raided the upstate New York home of Scott Ritter, a former U.N. weapons inspector, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

FBI agents and state police were seen entering Ritter’s home in Delmar Wednesday afternoon.

The reason for the raid was unclear. It was also unclear whether Ritter, who has faced legal trouble in the past, was home at the time.

"I can confirm FBI personnel are at a home on Dover [Drive] conducting law enforcement activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation," an FBI Albany spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "As the investigation is ongoing, [Department of Justice] policy prevents me from commenting further."

The raid came a day after Ritter posted a photo of him grabbing a bite with independent presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"Burgers with Bobby!" the caption says.

Appearing on Andrew Napolitano’s podcast in June, Ritter said U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had recently seized his passport as he was about to board a flight bound for Russia.

Ritter said CBP agents told him the State Department ordered them to seize his passport without further explanation.

Ritter, who was the U.N.’s chief weapons inspector in Iraq from 1991 to 1998, was convicted in 2011 of sex-related crimes involving an underage girl.

It was the second time in less than a decade Ritter was accused of trying to lure underage girls into illicit sex. In 2001, he was the subject of a police sting after authorities said he attempted to lure a Colonie, New York, police officer posing as a 16-year-old girl.

The charges were eventually dismissed, and the case was sealed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News’ David Spunt and The Associated Press contributed to this report.