RFK Jr. admits to dumping dead bear cub in Central Park as Roseanne Barr listens in bizarre video

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. released a bizarre video on X Sunday, in which he tells comedian Roseanne Barr about the time he dumped a dead bear cub in New York City’s Central Park a decade prior.

In the video, RFK and Barr are situated around a dinner table in a home, as the independent candidate tells his story. He explains that he's trying to get ahead of a story The New Yorker is working on.

RFK says he was taking a group of people falconing in Goshen, New York, about a two hour-drive north of New York City.

RFK tells Barr he was on his way there when a woman in a van in front of him hit a young bear and killed it.

"So, I pulled over and picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van because I was going to skin the bear… and put the meat in my refrigerator," RFK says, as a visibly shocked Barr listens. He notes that the practice is legal in New York State under certain conditions.

RFK says he continued hawking with his group of acquaintances and ended up staying late. Instead of going home, RFK says he had a dinner obligation in New York City.

RFK then admits, without elaborating, that he had to go the airport after dinner and couldn’t go home.

"I didn’t want to leave the bear in my car because that would have been bad," RFK says.

He recounts how at the time – this being 2014 – there had been "a series of bicycle accidents," some of which, resulted in the deaths of several people.

RFK tells Barr he had had an old bike in his car and came up with the idea to put the bear in Central Park and "make it look like he got hit by a bike."

"So, everybody thought, ‘That’s a great idea.’ So, we went and did that," RFK says, clarifying that he hadn’t been drinking, unlike his acquaintances. "And we thought it would be amusing for whoever found it."

The prank apparently got noticed the next day. According to RFK, "it was on every television station. It was on the front page of every paper."

"I turned on the TV and there was a mile of yellow tape. And there were 20 cop cars. There were helicopters flying over it. And I was like, ‘Oh my God. What did I do?'" RFK says, noting that his prints "were all over that bike."

"Luckily the story died after awhile and it stayed dead for a decade," RFK says.

The presidential candidate tells Barr that The New Yorker had "somehow found out about" the incident and is planning to publish an article.

"It’s going to be a bad story," RFK says in the video, eliciting laughter from Barr and others in the room.

"Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one," RFK captioned on the video posted on X.

Fox News Digital has reached out to RFK’s campaign and The New Yorker for comment.