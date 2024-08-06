FBI executes search warrant on Rep. Andy Ogles, seizes cell phone day after primary win

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., announced on social media Tuesday that his phone was seized by the FBI last week – just one day after he won a Republican primary in the Volunteer State.

Ogles, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, shared a statement on X about the investigation, which reportedly involves campaign finance filings. Sources confirmed to Fox News that FBI agents executed a search warrant at his D.C. office last week.

"It has been widely reported for months that my campaign made mistakes in our initial financial filings," the Tennessee politician said in his post. "We have worked diligently with attorneys and reporting experts to correct the errors and ensure compliance going forward."

"Last Friday, the FBI took possession of my cell phone."

Ogles added that he believes the phone seizure is related to the campaign filings, and vowed to cooperate with authorities.

"It is my understanding that they are investigating the same well-known facts surrounding these filings," the Republican added. "I will of course fully cooperate with them, just as I have with the Federal Election Commission."

"I am confident all involved will conclude that the reporting discrepancies were based on honest mistakes, and nothing more."

Last Thursday, Ogles won a high-profile primary battle against Nashville Metro Council member Courtney Johnston. His supporters included former President Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

"Andy is working hard to Grow the Economy, Stop Inflation, Secure our Southern Border, Uphold the Rule of Law, and Defend our Second Amendment," Trump wrote on Truth Social in May. "I was proud to help Andy flip a Democrat seat in 2022, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement for re-election. He will not let you down!"

Fox News Digital reached out to Ogles' office and the FBI for comment.

Fox News Digital's Liz Elkind contributed to this report.