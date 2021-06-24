Expand / Collapse search
FBI seeking Kentucky fugitive after gunfire exchange

Agents were attempting to serve a fugitive warrant, the agency aid.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The FBI is searching for a fugitive after a gunfire exchange in Kentucky, the agency said Thursday. 

Agents were serving a fugitive warrant on Antonio "Tony" Cotton in Lexington when shots rang out, the FBI said. 

Cotton fled the scene and is being sought, the agency tweeted. The FBI did not say if anyone was injured or what Cotton was wanted for. 

His last known location is Gatehouse Place off of Liberty Road, authorities said. 

"The subject is armed and dangerous. Do not approach," an FBI tweet read. 

Anyone with information on Cotton's whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 502-263-6000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

