FBI hunting ‘Too Tall Bandit’ accused of robbing at least 16 banks

A serial bank robber dubbed the “Too Tall Bandit” is being sought by the FBI for 16 bank robberies in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee dating back to 2009.

According to the FBI, the suspect is a white male, possibly with brown eyes, and between 6 feet, 2 inches and 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs between 210 and 250 pounds.

Agents say his string of robberies began in White House, Tennessee on Nov. 27, 2009 and his most recent robbery was in Etowah, North Carolina, on Nov. 27.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The lone South Carolina robbery occurred in Lyman in November 2016.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information on the suspect, the news release said.

The agents say the suspect speaks with a deep voice and walks with a limp. They say that in each robbery, the suspect is wearing a mask, coat, and gloves, and is armed with a black handgun. They also say he often jumps over the teller’s counter.