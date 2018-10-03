Peter Doocy is currently a Washington D.C.-based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in 2009 as a general assignment reporter based in the New York bureau.Read More

Most recently in August of 2015, Doocy provided live coverage of the shooting of WDBJ-TV reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward live on air. During June of 2015, he reported on the manhunt for the two prisoners who escaped the Clinton Correction Facility in Dannemore, NY.

In November of 2014, Doocy hosted a documentary The Man Who Killed Usama bin Laden, which featured the first television exclusive interview with Robert O'Neill, the Navy SEAL who says he fired the shots that killed terrorist leader Usama bin Laden. According to Nielsen, this is the highest rated documentary in FNC's history.

Previously in 2013, Doocy reported live on the scene of the deadly Navy Yard shooting in Washington, D.C. Additionally, he covered the marathon bombing in Boston and the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT. Throughout his career at FNC, he has covered a multitude of stories, including former Vice President Dick Cheney's heart transplant surgery in March 2012, the 2011 floods in the Midwest and the 2012 and 2008 presidential elections.

Doocy received his B.A. from Villanova University and previously worked as a student reporter at FNC's partner site, The Palestra.