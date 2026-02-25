Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Donald Trump

Trump admin ramps up 'maximum pressure' Iran sanctions ahead of new round of nuclear talks

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Trump prefers diplomatic solution for Iran as nuclear negotiations continue Video

Trump prefers diplomatic solution for Iran as nuclear negotiations continue

IWF senior fellow Dr. Qanta Ahmed joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss her take on the state of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump's administration expanded sanctions against Iran ahead of another round of nuclear talks, ramping up the U.S. "maximum pressure" policy for Tehran.

"Iran exploits financial systems to sell illicit oil, launder the proceeds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programs, and support its terrorist proxies," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. "Under President Trump’s strong leadership, Treasury will continue to put maximum pressure on Iran to target the regime’s weapons capabilities and support for terrorism, which it has prioritized over the lives of the Iranian people."

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue