Trump admin ramps up 'maximum pressure' Iran sanctions ahead of new round of nuclear talks

President Donald Trump's administration expanded sanctions against Iran ahead of another round of nuclear talks, ramping up the U.S. "maximum pressure" policy for Tehran.

"Iran exploits financial systems to sell illicit oil, launder the proceeds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programs, and support its terrorist proxies," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. "Under President Trump’s strong leadership, Treasury will continue to put maximum pressure on Iran to target the regime’s weapons capabilities and support for terrorism, which it has prioritized over the lives of the Iranian people."

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.