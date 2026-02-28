Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Iran

Iran's terror proxies from Iraq-to-Lebanon say ready to respond to US-Israel attacks

Houthis to resume missile and drone attacks on Israel and shipping routes, report says

By Benjamin Weinthal Fox News
close
Mark Levin touts Trump as a 'real leader' following Iran strikes Video

Mark Levin touts Trump as a 'real leader' following Iran strikes

'Life, Liberty & Levin' host Mark Levin joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' reacting to the joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran and criticizes lawmakers who denounced the attack.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Islamic Republic of Iran has built a coalition of largely Shiite terrorist proxies — the axis of resistance — that is set to join Tehran in counterstrikes in response to the joint U.S.-Israel preventive attacks on Iran’s military installations and leadership.

The most dangerous of Iran’s allies is its main strategic partner, which is Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah. Israel’s army had been intensely targeting Hezbollah positions ahead of the U.S. campaign, Operation Epic Fury.

A poster showing Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is displayed in Beirut, below a flag bearing the image of assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

A flag bearing the picture of assassinated pro-Iranian Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah flutters in front of a picture of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of Nasrallah’s assassination in an Israeli airstrike at his grave in Beirut. Beirut, Lebanon, Sept. 27, 2025. (Marwan Naamani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)

Hezbollah

The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) is obligated to disarm Hezbollah, according to the Nov. 2024 ceasefire with Israel. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, Effie Defrin, said on Friday that "In Lebanon, we continue to act daily against attempts by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rebuild and rearm."

He said, "An example of this is the strike we carried out yesterday in the Baalbek area, during which we targeted ammunition depots and eliminated terrorists from the Radwan Force. We will not allow Hezbollah to rebuild its capabilities and pose a threat to Israeli civilians."

IF KHAMENEI FALLS, WHO TAKES IRAN? STRIKES WILL EXPOSE POWER VACUUM — AND THE IRGC’S GRIP

Thick smoke billows over buildings in Tehran following Israeli airstrikes.

Smoke rises over the city after the Israeli army launched a second wave of airstrikes on Iran in Tehran on Feb. 28, 2026. (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)

An official from Hezbollah said on Wednesday that the jihadi terrorist organization will not intervene militarily if the U.S. delivers "limited" strikes Iran. Yet the Hezbollah official said they regard any attack against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is a "red line."

According to the Israel-based Alma Research and Education Center (Alma),"Hezbollah fields a substantial combat force, estimated at around 40,000–50,000 active combatants and an additional 30,000–50,000 reservists. Central to its offensive structure is the Radwan Unit, which Hezbollah is making major efforts to rebuild and restore."

Hezbollah

Iran rebuilds Hezbollah ties as Trump gives 10-15 day deadline. (Fadel Itani/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

IDF Lt. Col. (Res.) Sarit Zehavi, president and founder of Alma in northern Israel, told Fox News Digital, that the "Lebanese army is not putting much effort into disarming Hezbollah. The outcome of that is good intentions are just words. As a resident of the north, I have not seen any systematic disarmament."

Edy Cohen, a Lebanese-born Israeli scholar of Hezbollah, told Fox News Digital the "Lebanese population does not see Hezbollah as resistance" because Hezbollah lost its recent war against Israel. He said Hezbollah failed in its efforts to aid Hamas in Gaza to defeat Israel after its Oct. 7, 2023, invasion of the Jewish state.

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces:

The second Iranian-backed proxy is the Shiite militia movement in Iraq. Entifadh Qanbar, a former spokesman for the deputy Prime Minister of Iraq, told Fox News Digital he believes the Shiite militia will join Iran in the war: "Many second-tier Shia leaders, militia lords, as I like to call them, harbor ambitions to rise and challenge the aging top-tier top leadership. They have accumulated enormous wealth, and the only way they can compete with the old guard is by proving to Iran that they are bold, reckless and ready to fight in defense of Tehran."

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces

A general view taken on April 5, 2015 shows members of the Popular Mobilisation units - paramilitary forces that are dominated by Iran-backed Shiite militias - holding an Islamist flag in Tikrit after Iraqi forces retook the nothern city from Islamic State (IS) group jihadists earlier in the month.  (Mohammed Sawaf/AFP via Getty Images)

He added, "Their ambitions have blinded their rational thinking. These are militia terrorists with little understanding of the outside world, yet they are dangerously overconfident. They are loose cannons, completely out of control and Iran is prepared to throw them into the fire because they are expendable. That is why you see Kataeb Hezbollah in Iraq issuing threats, while older, more established militias like Hezbollah Lebanon have made it clear they will not participate."

The pro-Iran Iraqi militia accuses the U.S. of bombing it and pledged a retaliatory response on Saturday. Kataeb Hezbollah said the U.S. is responsible for a strike that targeted an Iraqi military base that houses the Iranian proxy militia. The Iraqi terrorist group says it will "soon start assaulting American bases in response to their attacks."

Houthi fighters trample U.S.,UK flags

Houthi terrorists walk over British and U.S. flags at a rally in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and the recent Houthi strikes on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden on Feb. 4, 2024, on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen.  (Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)

Houthis:

The third part of the axis of resistance is the Houthi movement in Yemen.

The Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have decided to resume missile and drone attacks on shipping routes and on Israel in support of Iran, according to two senior Houthi officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because there is no official announcement from the Houthi leadership, according to the Associated Press.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

One of the officials said the rebels’ first attack could come as soon as "tonight." Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the Gaza Strip is also part of the axis of resistance and Hamas and Iran are also partners in their campaigns to destroy the Jewish state.

THE Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Article

World leaders split over military action as US-Israel strike Iran in coordinated operation
World leaders split over military action as US-Israel strike Iran in coordinated operation

Benjamin Weinthal reports on Israel, Iran, Syria, Turkey and Europe. You can follow Benjamin on Twitter @BenWeinthal, and email him at benjamin.weinthal@fox.com

Close modal

Continue