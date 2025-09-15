FBI Director Kash Patel reveals details about alleged Kirk assassin's texts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI Director Kash Patel shared new details Monday night about the prosecution of Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10.

Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared on "Hannity" with the FBI director first outlining evidence investigators are piecing together.

"We are going to be interviewing scores of people, on not just these chats on Discord, but any communications that this individual had," Patel told Sean Hannity.

Patel confirmed that investigators had confiscated electronics from the suspect's Utah home and that of his alleged partner.

"We’ve seized multiple electronic devices from the home of the suspect and his romantic partner. We’ve got computers, we’ve got laptops, gaming systems, cell phones," Patel explained.

"The evidence and information will come out. I won’t stylize the evidence, but I will say what was found in terms of information was a text message exchange where he, the suspect, specifically stated that he had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and he was going to do that."

When pressed on the suspect's motive, Patel noted words attributed to him: "And when he was asked why, he said some hatred cannot be negotiated with."

Bondi also weighed in on the pursuit of justice against the suspect accused of murdering Kirk.

Bondi explained that state prosecutors in Utah have jurisdiction over the suspect.

"They will indict most likely tomorrow or this week, and they will indict him for first-degree murder," Bondi said, suggesting that formal charges could be imminent.

Bondi also addressed speculation over whether the suspect could face the death penalty, a possibility under Utah law.

"It’s too soon right now, legally to say, but I think the governor has said that they want to seek the death penalty, which is very real in Utah, and they still have the firing squad in Utah," she told Hannity.

Bondi further emphasized that federal prosecutors are reviewing the case for potential charges at the national level. "And then we, as federal prosecutors, we’ll look to see if we have federal charges as well," she explained.

"And of course, if we do, we will also indict and work hand in hand with the state to ensure that this horrible human being faces the maximum extent of the law."