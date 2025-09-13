Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk assassination suspect awaits charges as Utah residents describe alleged killer as ‘very quiet’

Tyler Robinson to face formal charges Tuesday in Charlie Kirk assassination

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
Former federal prosecutor says Utah will 'absolutely seek' the death penalty for Kirk assassin Video

Former federal prosecutor says Utah will 'absolutely seek' the death penalty for Kirk assassin

A 'Fox News @ Night' panel discusses the details surrounded the suspected Charlie Kirk assassin, the messages on the bullet casings, and the ideology.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspect accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk is set to face charges in the coming days as Utah residents remember the alleged killer as a person who was "very quiet" and "kept to himself." 

Tyler Robinson, 22, was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of aggravated murder, "felony discharge of a firearm – causing serious bodily injury" and "obstruction of justice – capital/first degree felony conduct," according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Fox News. He was ordered by a judge to remain held without bail, and the Utah County Attorney’s Office said it plans to formally charge Robinson on Tuesday, Sept. 16. 

"I know for some people when their identities come out, and they’re labeled as a shooter, everyone’s like, ‘You could tell.’ And he’s not one of those people," Jaida Funk, a 22-year-old who lives in the same neighborhood as Robinson, told The Associated Press. She said Robinson's arrest in the suburb outside St. George was "completely unexpected." 

Robert Sylvester, who has lived on the same street as the Robinson family for about six years, told the AP that he last saw Tyler Robinson a couple years ago as they both helped fix a leaky pipe at a neighbor’s home. He described the family as "pretty quiet," mentioning the suspect’s father keeps busy as a contractor and that, "They’re not unlike most families." 

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF CHARLIE KIRK   

Tyler Robinson in a pair of mugshot photos, showing his portrait and profile. he has brown hair, hazel eyes, and a clean shave

The booking photos for Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspect in the Utah assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. (Utah Gov. Spencer Cox)

Utah State University confirmed to Fox News on Friday that Robinson "briefly attended Utah State University for one semester in 2021." 

He’s now enrolled as a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College in St. George, according to the AP. 

Durban Mickelson said to the news agency that Robinson frequently bought supplies from a store where he worked and didn't stand out. 

"He wouldn’t really talk to you unless you said something to him," Mickelson added. "Just always very quiet, kept to himself." 

LEGAL ANALYST CALLS FOR MORE ARRESTS IN CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION 

Charlie Kirk's suspected killer's parents' home.

The exterior of the parents' home of Tyler Robinson on Sept. 12, 2025. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

In addition to state charges, there are active discussions and preparations underway to file a federal charge or potentially multiple federal charges against Robinson, a source said to Fox News on Friday. 

State and federal court records do not show any prior criminal cases involving him, the AP reported. 

Tyler Robinson in dorm room

Tyler Robinson, 22, is shown in an undated photo from his mother’s Facebook page. Police have named Robinson a suspect in the killing of Charlie Kirk.  (Amber Robinson via Facebook)

Erika Kirk, the widow of the late Charlie Kirk, also gave an emotional tribute to her husband on Friday and declared that his mission will not end at Turning Point USA's headquarters.  

"To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die," Erika Kirk said in her first public statement since her husband's assassination on Wednesday at Utah Valley University. 

Charlie Kirk on Utah Valley University campus

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah, prior to his assassination. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"It won't. I refuse to let that happen… No one will ever forget my husband's name. And I will make sure of it. It will become stronger, bolder, louder and greater than ever. My husband's mission will not end. Not even for a moment," she added. "My husband's voice will remain, and it will ring out louder and more clearly than ever. And his wisdom will endure." 

Fox News’ Alec Schemmel, David Spunt, Paul Mauro and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue