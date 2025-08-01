FBI arrests man in California for allegedly attempting to provide financial support to ISIS; explosives seized

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal agents have arrested a man in California on allegations he sent a dozen payments to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), FBI Los Angeles announced on Friday.

Mark Lorenzo Villanueva, 28, is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, a felony offense that carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars.

Villanueva, residing in Long Beach, is a lawful permanent resident of the Philippines, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

"Mr. Villanueva is alleged to have financially supported and pledged his allegiance to a terror group that targets the United States and our interests around the world," Acting Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, Patrick Grandy, said in a statement.

"Thanks to the proactive efforts by the Joint Terrorism Task Force, the FBI and our partners safely arrested Mr. Villanueva today and prevented further support and spreading of ISIS ideology," he continued.

According to an affidavit, Villanueva used social media to speak with two people who self-identified as ISIS fighters. During their conversations, Villanueva discussed his desire to support ISIS and offered to send money to the terrorist group's fighters to support their activities.

Villanueva allegedly told one of the self-identified ISIS fighters that he wanted to fight for ISIS himself.

"It’s an honor to fight and die for our faith. It’s the best way to go to heaven," he allegedly said at one point.

"Someday soon, I’ll be joining," he also said.

Villanueva told the other fighter that he had a bomb and knives. The FBI recovered what appeared to be a bomb from Villanueva’s bedroom when he was arrested Friday morning.

In February, Villanueva offered to send money to one of the ISIS fighters and asked whether the money would "cover your equipment and your weapons." He also discussed sending the money through an intermediary.

According to Western Union records, Villanueva allegedly sent 12 payments totaling $1,615 over the course of five months to two intermediaries who accessed the money overseas.

"Supporting a terrorist group, whether at home or abroad, is a serious risk to our national security," Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli said. "We will aggressively hunt down and prosecute anyone who provides support or comfort to our enemies."