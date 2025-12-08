DOJ promises 'a lot more action' on gun rights with new Second Amendment enforcement section

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Department of Justice (DOJ) official Harmeet Dhillon announced that her agency is unveiling a gun rights-focused section on Monday, promising Americans that "a lot more action" on gun rights enforcement will be taken.

Dhillon, who works as an assistant attorney general for the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, said that her division had started a Second Amendment section this month.

"I'm really excited about this," said Dhillon. "For the first time, the DOJ Civil Rights Division and the DOJ at large will be protecting and advancing our citizens' right to bear arms as part of our civil rights work."

"As Attorney General Pam Bondi has said, the Second Amendment is not a second-class right, and I couldn't agree more with my boss," she added.

According to Dhillon, the department will fight a variety of state and local courts on gun issues, particularly difficulties around concealed carry permits.

"Some of the things we're seeing, and that is going to be the focus of our work around the country, includes multi-thousand-dollar costs for citizens to apply for concealed carry permits," she said.

"Other jurisdictions are having unreasonably long delays. Other jurisdictions are outlawing guns that should be protected by the Second Amendment under the recent Supreme Court precedent."

She also emphasized that gun rights "equalizes the ability of those of us, women, people with disabilities, and others who might otherwise be more vulnerable to be able to protect ourselves."

"We will be protecting that right here in this Department of Justice," she added. "The president issued an executive order making this clear just two weeks into his tenure, and I've been working on the Second Amendment section ever since I got here to the DOJ."

"So stay tuned. You're going to see a lot more action from this Department of Justice to protect your Second Amendment rights."

Oliver Krawczyk, an attorney who specializes in Second Amendment litigation at Ambler Law, told Fox News Digital that the section creation is a "welcome change," though the DOJ has had a flawed record on the issue.

"For years, individuals and grassroots organizations have had to fight unconstitutional firearm regulations alone, and so federal help will always be appreciated," Krawczyk said. "However, this DOJ should not ignore its own complicity in violating the Second Amendment."

"Rather than resisting ongoing legal challenges to 20th-century federal gun control laws, this DOJ should be working with pro-gun organizations to make the most of President Trump’s limited time in office," he added.