Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Terror

FBI arrests Houston man for alleged ISIS ties, terror plot on US soil

Authorities said Anas Said, 28, admitted to bragging he would pull off a '9/11-style' attack if he had the resources

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Texas man is in FBI custody on Thursday after authorities say he attempted to support ISIS and planned a terrorist attack on American soil – all from his apartment in Houston.

Authorities said 28-year-old Anas Said was searching for ways to commit violent acts on behalf of the Islamic State in the Houston area. He has been charged with attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group.

Said was arrested last week at the apartment complex where he lived, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams. 

FBI Houston

FBI SAC Doug Williams addresses the media from the Houston field office on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Williams said that while in custody, Said admitted to researching how to conduct an attack on local military recruiting centers, offering his home as sanctuary for ISIS operatives, bragging that he would commit a "9/11-style" attack if he had the resources and attempting to produce ISIS propaganda.

"We stopped a potential terrorist attack from happening right here in Houston! Any day we can publicly say that is a good day," FBI Houston said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Chris Pandolfo is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

More from Politics