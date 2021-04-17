Father of teen busted with AK-47 in Times Square was killed in police shootout

The father of the teen busted with an AK-47 assault rifle inside a Times Square subway station was a felon who was killed in a shootout with Ohio police last month.

Andrew Teague, 43, was shot and killed by authorities in Columbus, Ohio, on March 5 following a wild pursuit on Interstate 270.

Authorities were trying to arrest Teague on an assault warrant related to a Feb. 2 incident before the deadly encounter, police said.

Police pursued Teague for more than an hour. While fleeing, Teague drove the wrong way on I-270 and struck two vehicles head-on within minutes.

Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Teague then got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunshots with a Columbus police officer and a deputy, WBNS-TV reported.

Teague — who had a lengthy rap sheet, including arrests for weapons possession, domestic violence, burglary and drug trafficking — was killed in the shootout. Investigators recovered a gun at the scene.

HK Woods, Teague’s cousin, told The Post by phone he’d been having issues with his parole officer and it "drove him to the edge."

"He kind of went out the only way he could," Woods said.

The man’s 18-year-old son, identified by New York City law enforcement sources as Saadiq Teague, was arrested by the NYPD Friday afternoon with an AK-47 assault rifle and gas mask in the Times Square subway station.

Saadiq, an Ohio resident, was taken into custody without incident at around 12:30 p.m. on the mezzanine level of the station off the A, C, and E line. He was not immediately charged.

Sources say the teen was sitting down and charging his cell phone with the weapon out next to him in plain sight when uniformed transit cops spotted him.

The AK-47 was unloaded, but the teen had a fully loaded magazine in his backpack, along with the gas mask, according to the sources.

Saadiq told police he thought carrying an unloaded rifle with the ammunition stored separately is legal in New York City, a high-ranking police source said.

The FBI is involved in the investigation, sources said.

Woods said he’s lost touch with Saadiq in recent years but called him a good kid who enjoyed playing football.

An Ohio man who identified himself as Saadiq’s uncle was stunned by the news Friday.

"How the hell did he get into New York?" questioned the relative, Rennell Mahone, during a phone call with The Post before asking, "He had a gas mask in the subway station?"

This story first appeared in the New York Post.