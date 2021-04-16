Ohio man with AK-47 arrested in Times Square subway station

An Ohio man with an AK-47 was arrested Friday in a busy New York City subway station, police said.

The 18-year-old was approached by a transit officer around 12:30 p.m. in Times Square's Port Authority Bus Terminal Station on the mezzanine level of the A, C, and E train lines, The New York Police Department said.

The New York Post reported he was charging his cell phone on the platform with the weapon in plain view when the officer saw him. The rifle was unloaded, police said. Authorities also found a gas mask in his backpack.

The unidentified teen was arrested without incident. He has not yet been charged, police said.

He reportedly told the officers that he thought it was legal in New York City to carry an unloaded weapon with the ammunition stored separately.