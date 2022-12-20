Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Fatal tractor trailer crash in Virginia caused by alcohol and speeding

VA officials to release more details after consultation with prosecutors

Associated Press
Alcohol and speed contributed to a fatal crash involving a bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia last week, state police said.

The crash happened early Friday morning near Williamsburg and the National Transportation Safety Board said it sent 10 investigators to conduct a safety investigation in cooperation with Virginia State Police. The two vehicles were traveling in eastbound lanes toward Norfolk when the "passenger bus merged into the tractor trailer’s path" and the "vehicles collided," state police said in a news release.

Three of the bus passengers, two Norfolk men in their 20s and a 19-year-old Chesapeake woman, died at the scene, state police said.

This photo from Virginia State Police shows emergency personnel at the scene of a crash on Interstate 64 in York County Virginia on Dec. 16, 2022. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. near Williamsburg, VA.

This photo from Virginia State Police shows emergency personnel at the scene of a crash on Interstate 64 in York County Virginia on Dec. 16, 2022. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. near Williamsburg, VA. (Virginia State Police via AP)

The driver and the remaining passengers were taken to local hospitals with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police said they expect to release further details later this week after consultation with prosecutors.