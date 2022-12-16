Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

MI vehicle collision kills 2, including suspect fleeing police

The Michigan suspect caused the wreck by allegedly running a stop sign just north of the Ohio state line

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A motorist fleeing troopers in southwestern Michigan and someone in a second vehicle both died Thursday when the two vehicles collided, state police said.

The crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. in Whiteford Township in Monroe County, just north of the Ohio state line, police said.

NAVY JET CRASHES IN FORT WORTH; PILOT EJECTS 'SUCCESSFULLY'

A two-car collision in southwestern Michigan during a police chase ended in 2 fatalities.

A two-car collision in southwestern Michigan during a police chase ended in 2 fatalities. (Fox News)

Troopers had stopped a suspect in a domestic violence incident before the suspect fled from the scene, police said.

GEORGIA CITY'S LONGTIME MAYOR AND WIFE KILLED IN DUI CAR CRASH

The suspect ran a stop sign at an intersection and crashed into the second vehicle, which killed the suspect and a person in the second vehicle, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It wasn't immediately clear whether the person killed in the second vehicle was the driver or a passenger.