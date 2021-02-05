Family of missing California woman hold rallies to continue search

Family and friends of Maya "May" Millete, a California mother of three who has been missing since Jan. 7, held a rally at the Chula Vista Police Department headquarters Friday to increase awareness about her disappearance.

"I'm pleading, anyone out there, please, anybody, somewhere, somehow might know where my sister's whereabouts [are]. Please bring her home," Maricris Drouaillet, Millete's sister, said through tears Friday.

"Her kids, they need their mom. Please, help us find my sister. Anyone out there, if you have any information at all, please help me, help us find my sister."

Police conducted a search warrant at Millete's home on Jan. 23 and have interviewed family, friends, and coworkers, but they said the interviews "have not assisted in locating her."

Her husband, Larry Millete, was initially cooperative, has recently hired an attorney and is no longer answering questions from police, FOX 5 reports.

Larry Millete originally told the local news station that he thought his wife left their home in early January to get some alone time.

"Initially, that’s what I thought," he told FOX 5 last month. "But as the days go by, it’s very unlikely that that’s it, because she wouldn’t be gone this long. I’m still very hopeful that with all this media coverage, she’ll turn up and say, ‘Hey, I’m okay.’"

Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy said Friday that her department understands the need for answers, but "cannot share all the steps in our investigative process because we cannot compromise our investigation."

"I want you to know that I'm a mother and my children are my world, and I know that May's children meant everything to her," Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy said Friday.

"We really are doing everything we possibly can to come up with answers right now. And I want you to know that my entire crimes and violence team has been working around the clock on this case since day one and they are following all leads."

Family and friends of Maya are planning rallies in three different Chula Vista locations Saturday to continue to raise awareness about her disappearance and push for the search to continue.

Anyone who has any information about Maya's disappearance should call the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5139 or the San Diego Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.