CRIME
Published

Family man accused of locking woman in homemade cell kept creepy attack notes: 'leave phone at home'

Notes found in Negasi Zuberi's home appear to depict plans he drew up to organize and carry out his alleged crimes

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
An Oregon man accused of sexual assaults wrote detailed plans for carrying out attacks against his victims, according to an affidavit.

Negasi Zuberi, a 29-year-old married father, was arrested in July after a woman escaped from a makeshift cinder block cell in his Klamath Falls home, where she told authorities Zuberi held her hostage and sexually assaulted her.

"According to the complaint, this woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinder block cell," FBI Portland Assistant Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Shark said in a Wednesday statement. "Police say she beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free. Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare."

Notes that investigators found in Zuberi's home appear to depict the suspect's plans to organize and carry out his alleged crimes.

SEATTLE WOMAN KIDNAPPED, ESCAPES MAKESHIFT CELL IN OREGON HOME AS FBI SEEKS OTHER POSSIBLE VICTIMS

Negasi Zuberi headshot

Negasi Zuberi, a 29-year-old married father, was arrested in July after a woman escaped from a makeshift cinder block cell in the suspect's Klamath Falls home, where she told authorities Zuberi held her hostage and sexually assaulted her. (FBI Portland)

One page of notes obtained by law enforcement titled "Operation Take Over" had two bullet points.

SUSPECTED MISSOURI DOG-COLLAR KIDNAPPING RAPIST MAY HAVE MORE VICTIMS

The first bullet read, "Leave phone at home," and the second stated, "Make sure they don't have a bunch of ppl [sic] in their life. You don't want any type of investigation."

Negasi Zuberi's notes on lined paper

One page of notes, titled "Operation Take Over," has two bullet points: one that reads, "Leave phone at home," and another that reads, "Make sure they don't have a bunch of ppl [sic] in their life. You don't want any type of investigation." (FBI Portland)

Another page showed a drawing with a note that read, "Dig a hole straight down 100 ft," along with what appear to be the words, "concrete block," "rubber coat," "foam insulation" and "waterproof concrete."

A drawing and notes by Negasi Zuberi

Another page of notes shows a drawing with the instructions, "Dig a hole straight down 100 ft," along with what appear to be the words, "concrete block," "rubber coat," "foam insulation" and "waterproof concrete." (FBI Portland)

Just before his arrest on July 15, Zuberi allegedly traveled from Klamath Falls to Seattle — a seven-and-a-half-hour drive — and solicited services from the victim, a sex worker. Zuberi then posed as a police officer and restrained the woman in handcuffs and leg irons while pointing a Taser at her, the FBI said.

BOSTON SERIAL RAPE SUSPECT NOW ACCUSED OF ATTACKING 8 WOMEN

The suspect drove the victim 450 miles back to his Oregon home and raped her during the trip back, according to the affidavit. He then allegedly held her hostage in the cell inside his garage, which had a door installed in reverse so that it could not be opened from the inside, the FBI said.

The cinder block cell in Negasi Zuber's garage

This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows the interior of a makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls, Oregon, allegedly used by Negasi Zuberi. (FBI Portland)

The victim "briefly slept and awoke to the realization that she would likely die if she did not attempt to escape," the affidavit states. She "repeatedly banged on the door and was able to break the door open and escape the room. Once outside of the cell, she observed…Zuberi's vehicle parked in the garage, opened the vehicle door, observed the handgun, retrieved it, and fled."

WISCONSIN COP ADMITS TO PORN ADDICTION, BUSTED WITH CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: POLICE

Once outside Zuberi's home, she flagged down a passing driver, who called 911.

Oregon man arrested in Nevada

Negasi Zuberi, 29, allegedly kidnapped a woman in Seattle and locked her in a makeshift cinder block cell in an Oregon home before she escaped, the FBI said. (FBI Portland)

"We are fortunate that this brave woman escaped and alerted authorities," Shark said." Through quick law enforcement action, we were able to get Zuberi in custody the next day. While she may have helped protect future victims, sadly we have now linked Zuberi to additional violent sexual assaults in at least four states, and there could be more."

DEATH OF POTENTIAL WITNESS IN MISSOURI DOG-COLLAR CAPTIVITY CASE FUELS SERIAL KILLER SPECULATION

Authorities located Zuberi parked in a Walmart parking lot in Reno, Nevada, on July 16.

Photos of Negasi Zuberi shown on a poster during an FBI press conference

An FBI flag and a seeking information poster board are set up next to a podium ahead of a press conference at the FBI field office in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Claire Rush)

"Law enforcement observed Zuberi holding one of his children in the front seat of his vehicle. Zuberi's wife was outside the vehicle speaking to him," the affidavit states. "When Zuberi was contacted by law enforcement, he refused to exit the vehicle and cut himself with a sharp object causing him to bleed profusely. He also attempted to destroy his phone. Zuberi eventually agreed to exit the vehicle and was taken into custody. The child was unharmed."

ALLEGED BOSTON RAPE VICTIM FEARS SUSPECT MATTHEW NILO ‘COULD GET AWAY’ AFTER RELEASE ON BAIL

Zuberi is charged with kidnapping and transportation with intent to engage in sexual activity. 

The cell inside Negasi Zuberi's Oregon home

The victim "repeatedly banged on the door and was able to break the door open and escape the room," authorities said. (FBI)

The FBI believes Zuberi, who has ties to 10 different states over the last 10 years, may be involved in additional attacks and is asking any other victims who may have encountered the suspect to contact authorities. The other states other than Oregon may include California, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama and Nevada, the FBI said.

The 29-year-old sometimes went by different aliases, including "Sakima," "Justin Hyche" and "Justi Koussai."

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.